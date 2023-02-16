Honda Motor Co., Ltd.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; April 3, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Honda Motor Co., Ltd HMC investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Honda HMC securities between June 20, 2018 and September 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements or omitted important information, including: (1) Honda exaggerated the safety and effectiveness of the Idle Stop engine feature; (2) Honda lacked appropriate disclosure controls and procedures for product quality and safety; (3) this deficiency led to Honda's failure to prevent the sale of defective vehicles containing the Idle Stop feature; (4) as a result of this behavior, Honda and/or its subsidiaries faced a higher risk of litigation, financial loss, and damage to their reputation; and (5) therefore, the Company's public statements were significantly false and misleading during the relevant period. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered losses when the true details of the matter were revealed.

