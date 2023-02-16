Adagio Therapeutics, Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; April 3, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc ("Adagio") IVVD ADGI))) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Adagio IVVD ADGI))) securities between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

As per the lawsuit, the defendants allegedly made false or deceptive statements or failed to reveal that: (1) the epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses that the defendants relied on to support the effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron were inadequate, unreliable, and insufficient; (2) the assertions about ADG20's effectiveness against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; (3) ADG20's efficacy against the Omicron variant was over 300 times lower compared to its efficacy against earlier variants; and (4) consequently, the Company's public statements were misleading and false during all the relevant times. The members of the Class have reportedly sustained significant losses due to the defendants' wrongful actions and omissions, as well as the substantial decline in Invivyd's common stock market value.

