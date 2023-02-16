ñol


Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

by Globe Newswire
February 16, 2023 5:51 PM | 1 min read

TUPELO, Miss., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation RNST approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 119-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.0 billion and operates 198 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant's IR site at www.renasant.com.


Contacts:For Media:For Financials:
 John S. OxfordJames C. Mabry IV
 Senior Vice PresidentExecutive Vice President
 Chief Marketing OfficerChief Financial Officer
 (662) 680-1219(662) 680-1281
 joxford@renasant.comjim.mabry@renasant.com

                                      
                                                  
                                                        
 
                                                       

 


