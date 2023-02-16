Mega Matrix Corp. Appoints Doris Wang as Chief Marketing Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Matrix Corp. ("MPU" or the "Company") MPU, today announced that its Singapore subsidiary, Saving Digital Pte. Ltd. ("Saving"), appointed Ms. Doris Wang as Chief Marketing Officer.



Doris Wang joined Mega Matrix in February 2023. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Wang served as CFO for a Web3.0 incubation company in Dubai between December 2022 to January 2023, and was an investor manager at E-life Holding located in Hong Kong and Beijing from 2019 to 2021. Ms. Wang also served as a VIP client manager at Prestige Financial Holding based in Hong Kong and Beijing between 2018 to 2019. Between 2014 to 2017, Ms. Wang set up her own company in Los Angeles as luxury car rental business for international students. Ms. Wang received her Double Bachelor Degree in Mass Media at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver in 2010, and Fashion Design Degree in Los Angeles in 2016.

"Doris's tremendous professional experience in public relations and investment further enhances Mega Matrix's capabilities related to public company marketing and investors relations," said Yucheng Hu, Mega Matrix's CEO. "We are happy to have her as we continue to strengthen the brand building of our staking platform, MarsProtocol, in the U.S. and Asia and the connection with our institutional and accredited individual investors. On behalf of the entire team, we officially welcome Doris aboard."

About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Corp. (the "Company") is a holding company located in Palo Alto, California with four subsidiaries: Saving Digital Pte. Ltd., a Singapore corporation ("Saving"), MarsProtocol Inc., an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, Mega Metaverse Corp., a California corporation ("Mega") and JetFleet Management Corp. a California corporation ("JetFleet"). The Company focuses on crypto-related business and will continue to focus on third-party management service contracts for aircraft operations through its majority owned subsidiary JetFleet, which was part of the Company's legacy business. For more information, please contact info@mtmtgroup.com or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io and http://www.marprotocol.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Relations: IR@mtmtgroup.com