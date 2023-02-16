Tokenomics Expert Leandro Marcarian Joins Triple 5 as Financial Advisor

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Triple 5, a decentralized finance (DeFi) company set to launch its blockchain-based prediction protocol in Q2 of 2023, is pleased to announce the addition of industry-renowned Leandro Marcarian, as the company's new financial advisor.

With over a decade of experience as an economic consultant and tokenomics expert, Marcarian brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the company.

Marcarian has served as a tokenomics and financial advisor to several companies, including Voltreum and the FlowerFam NFT collection. He has also worked as an in-game economy developer for F2P and P2E games, including "Helixa" and as Chief Economist for "Starlined," a South African-based gaming company. He also advises at Geometry finance, a Decentralized Exchange.

Marcarian is also a senior researcher for the Monthly Economic Journal at the Economics Research Institute at Universidad del Salvador. There, he assists with articles from junior researchers, runs research projects on macroeconomics, economic growth, and economic development, in addition to other duties.

Fluent in Spanish and English, Marcarian teaches courses on macroeconomics, international finance, and the history of economic thought at prestigious institutions including Universidad Torcuato Di Tella, Universidad del Salvador, Universidad de Palermo and Universidad de Buenos Aires.

"We are confident that Leandro's expertise and experience will be a valuable asset to the company and will greatly contribute to the success of our upcoming blockchain-based prediction protocol," said Triple 5 co-founder Paul Marinescu.

The Triple 5 platform is designed to provide users the opportunity to earn returns by accurately predicting the future prices of various crypto-assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin and more.

"Leandro's 10+ years of experience in economic research and 5+ years' experience in crypto analysis and tokenomics development will undoubtedly help our team navigate the next stages of development," added Triple 5 co-founder Sabin Gozman.

Designed to simplify the crypto prediction-making experience for users, the Company's ecosystem will employ a proprietary Automated Market Maker and utilize smart contracts to execute the transactions in a secure, transparent and seamless manner.

"Tokenomics is to crypto, as what monetary policy is to economics," stated Leandro Marcarian. "Without sound tokenomics, any crypto project is bound to fail. That is why I put so much effort into building robust systems that will secure the stability of the project, independently of any other outside factor. I am very proud of the work we are doing with the Triple5 token team and have no doubts it will become a success story for all of those involved."

Triple 5 also rewards its user base and community by allocating a portion of the transactional fees directly to them. Specifically, for every token purchased, 5% of the transactional fee is distributed among the community in the following manner: 5 equal parts are allocated for token holders, token burning, liquidity provision, ecosystem and development team.

The Company is preparing for the upcoming Initial Coin Offering of the T5 Token, set to be offered during the second quarter of this year.

About Triple 5

Triple 5 is a Web3 prediction ecosystem with a GameFi platform that lets global users predict, play and earn from cryptocurrency price movement.

About The Founders

Paul Marinescu

An advocate of blockchain technology, Paul has a passion for decentralized finance (DeFi), particularly in the manner it removes the banks' and traditional institutions' control of money, financial products, and financial services.

His diverse expertise in finance, knowledge in the crypto space and network of contacts and partners in blockchain technology have allowed him to take part in building the world's biggest, most secure, most reliable and most advanced DeFi prediction platform.

Sabin Gozman

Sabin aims to introduce several markets to the power of blockchain technology, among them is the prediction markets sector.

He saw an opportunity to bring diversity to the market prediction sector by enabling a DeFi crypto-based price prediction platform to let people from all parts of the globe grow their portfolios and create a new revenue stream for themselves.

