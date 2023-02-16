Cerberus Sentinel Announces Termination of Public Offering of Common Stock

Scottsdale, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation ("Cerberus Sentinel" or the "Company") CISO, an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., today announced that it has terminated the underwritten public offering of its common stock previously announced on Feb. 13, 2023. The termination results from an assessment by the Company's management that current market conditions are not conducive for this offering on terms that would be in the best interests of the Company's stockholders. As a result of such termination, no shares of common stock will be sold pursuant to the offering.

The offering was being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 27, 2022. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The Company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Safe Harbor Statement