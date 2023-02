Kinross declares quarterly dividend

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation KKGC (the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.03 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022.



The dividend is payable on March 23, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2023. This dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes while dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange K and the New York Stock Exchange KGC.

Media Contact

Victoria Barrington

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

phone: 647-788-4153

victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Lichtenheldt

Vice-President, Investor Relations

phone: 416-365-2761

chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation