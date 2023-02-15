Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Reports 2022 Results

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ROIC announced today financial and operating results for the year and three months ended December 31, 2022.



YEAR 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

$51.9 million of net income attributable to common stockholders ( $0.42 per diluted share)

$145.3 million in Funds From Operations (1) ( $1.10 per diluted share)

10.0% growth in Funds From Operations per diluted share (2022 vs. 2021)

4.6% increase in same-center cash net operating income (2022 vs. 2021)

98.1% portfolio lease rate at year-end (all-time record high)

1.6 million square feet leased (all-time record activity)

23.2% increase in same-space cash rents on new leases ( 7.8% increase on renewals)

$120.2 million of grocery-anchored shopping center acquisitions

$61.4 million of capital raised ($36.2 million disposition, $25.2 million ATM stock issuance)

$23.5 million of mortgage debt retired

96.6% of portfolio's gross leasable area unencumbered at year-end (all-time record high)

Advanced environmental, social & governance initiatives

4TH QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

$10.2 million of net income attributable to common stockholders ( $0.08 per diluted share)

$35.9 million in Funds From Operations ( $0.27 per diluted share)

5.0% increase in same-center cash net operating income (4Q‘22 vs. 4Q‘21)

6.6x net principal debt-to-annualized EBITDA ratio for 4Q‘22 (vs. 7.0x for 4Q‘21)

$0.15 per share cash dividend paid



________________________________________

(1) A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Funds From Operations (FFO) is provided at the end of this press release.

Stuart A. Tanz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stated, "During 2022, we continued to enhance the long-term intrinsic value and competitive position of our portfolio. In terms of leasing, we posted one of the strongest, most active years on record for the company, achieving a new record high portfolio lease rate, surpassing 98% at year-end. We also leased a record amount of space during the year, and again achieved solid releasing rent growth. Additionally, we continued to work at enhancing our presence on the West Coast through our disciplined, relationship-driven investment program. During 2022, we acquired over 0.5 million square feet of grocery-anchored shopping centers. All of the properties are well-situated in our core markets and are an excellent strategic fit with our existing portfolio." Tanz added, "Looking ahead, with our strong operating platform, we are well positioned to achieve another productive year in 2023 and continue building long-term value."

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

For the year ended December 31, 2022, GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $51.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $53.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021. Included in GAAP net income for 2022 was a $7.7 million gain on sale of real estate as a result of ROIC's property disposition activity during 2022, as compared to $22.3 million gain on sale of real estate during 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $10.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $8.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

FFO for the year 2022 was $145.3 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, as compared to $127.9 million in FFO, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the year 2021, representing a 10.0% increase in FFO per diluted share. FFO for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $35.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, as compared to $32.6 million in FFO, or $0.25 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021. ROIC reports FFO as a supplemental performance measure in accordance with the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to FFO is provided at the end of this press release.

For the year 2022, same-center net operating income (NOI) was $196.7 million, as compared to $188.1 million in same-center NOI for the year 2021, representing a 4.6% increase. For the fourth quarter of 2022, same-center NOI increased 5.0% as compared to same-center NOI for the fourth quarter of 2021. ROIC reports same-center comparative NOI on a cash basis. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to same-center comparative NOI is provided at the end of this press release.

During 2022, ROIC raised $61.4 million of capital, including $36.2 million from a property disposition and $25.2 million from the issuance of approximately 1.3 million shares of common stock through its ATM program. ROIC utilized the proceeds, together with cash flow from operations and borrowings on its unsecured revolving credit facility, to fund $120.2 million of shopping center acquisitions and retire two mortgage loans totaling $23.5 million. At December 31, 2022, ROIC had total real estate assets (before accumulated depreciation) of approximately $3.4 billion and approximately $1.4 billion of principal debt outstanding. As of December 31, 2022, 95.7% of ROIC's principal debt outstanding was unsecured, including $88.0 million outstanding on its $600.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Additionally, ROIC's net principal debt-to-annualized EBITDA ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 6.6 times, and 96.6% of its portfolio was unencumbered at December 31, 2022, based on gross leasable area. During 2022, Fitch Ratings, Inc. awarded ROIC an upgrade to its investment-grade corporate debt rating and reaffirmed its stable outlook. Additionally, Moody's Investor Services and S&P Global Ratings each reaffirmed their respective investment-grade corporate debt rating and stable outlook.

ACQUISITION & DISPOSITION SUMMARY

During 2022, ROIC acquired, in three separate transactions, five grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling $120.2 million, encompassing approximately 501,000 square feet. Three of the properties are located within the Seattle metropolitan area, one property is located within the Portland metropolitan area, and one property is located within the San Francisco metropolitan area. Additionally, during 2022 ROIC sold one property for $36.2 million located within the Seattle metropolitan area.

PROPERTY OPERATIONS SUMMARY

At December 31, 2022, ROIC's portfolio was 98.1% leased, as compared to 97.5% leased at December 31, 2021. For the year 2022, ROIC executed 439 leases, totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet, including 173 new leases, totaling 445,612 square feet, achieving a 23.2% increase in same-space comparative base rent, and 266 renewed leases, totaling 1,162,619 square feet, achieving a 7.8% increase in base rent. During the fourth quarter of 2022, ROIC executed 109 leases, totaling 415,793 square feet, including 48 new leases, totaling 136,750 square feet, achieving an 11.1% increase in same-space comparative base rent, and 61 renewed leases, totaling 279,043 square feet, achieving a 7.2% increase in base rent. ROIC reports same-space comparative base rent on a cash basis.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE SUMMARY

During 2022, ROIC continued to advance its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. As disclosed in its 2022 annual ESG report (issued in July 2022), ROIC achieved a 14% reduction in same-center greenhouse gas emissions and a 15% reduction in same-center common area energy consumption (2021 vs. 2020). For the second consecutive year ROIC was selected as a Green Lease Leader by the U.S. Department of Energy. Specifically, ROIC received the designation of "Gold" in recognition of its efforts to incorporate crucial energy efficiency, cost savings, air quality and sustainability criteria into its leases. Additionally, during 2022 ROIC enhanced its Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark public disclosure rating.

DIVIDEND SUMMARY

On December 29, 2022, ROIC distributed a $0.15 per share cash dividend. On February 14, 2023, ROIC's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on April 7, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 17, 2023.

2023 GUIDANCE SUMMARY

ROIC currently estimates that GAAP net income for 2023 will be within the range of $0.35 to $0.43 per diluted share, and FFO will be within the range of $1.05 to $1.11 per diluted share.

2022 Actual

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Low End High End (unaudited, amounts in thousands except per share and percentage data) GAAP net income applicable to stockholders $ 51,869 $ 43,709 $ 54,526 Funds from operations (FFO) – diluted $ 145,301 $ 139,650 $ 150,700 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.42 $ 0.35 $ 0.43 FFO per diluted share $ 1.10 $ 1.05 $ 1.11 Key Drivers General and administrative expenses $ 21,735 $ 23,000 $ 22,000 Interest expense and other finance expenses $ 59,225 $ 68,000 $ 73,000 Straight-line rent $ 2,715 $ 1,000 $ 1,000 Amortization of above- and below-market rent $ 11,947 $ 10,000 $ 10,000 Bad debt $ 2,034 $ 5,000 $ 3,000 Acquisitions $ 120,150 $ 100,000 $ 200,000 Dispositions $ 36,193 $ 200,000 $ 50,000 Same-center cash NOI growth 4.6 % 2.0 % 5.0 %

ROIC's management will discuss guidance, and the underlying assumptions, on ROIC's February 16, 2023 conference call. ROIC's guidance is a forward-looking statement and is subject to risks and other factors noted elsewhere in this press release.

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ROIC, is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2022, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net .

RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Real Estate Investments: Land $ 958,236 $ 915,861 Building and improvements 2,452,857 2,350,294 3,411,093 3,266,155 Less: accumulated depreciation 578,593 510,836 2,832,500 2,755,319 Mortgage note receivable 4,786 4,875 Real Estate Investments, net 2,837,286 2,760,194 Cash and cash equivalents 5,598 13,218 Restricted cash 1,861 2,145 Tenant and other receivables, net 57,546 55,787 Deposits 500 — Acquired lease intangible assets, net 52,428 50,139 Prepaid expenses 5,957 5,337 Deferred charges, net 26,683 25,017 Other assets 16,420 17,007 Total assets $ 3,004,279 $ 2,928,844 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Term loan $ 299,253 $ 298,889 Credit facility 88,000 — Senior Notes 946,849 945,231 Mortgage notes payable 60,917 85,354 Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 152,117 136,608 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 22,885 48,598 Tenants' security deposits 7,701 7,231 Other liabilities 41,959 40,580 Total liabilities 1,619,681 1,562,491 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 124,538,811 and 122,685,266

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 1,612,126 1,577,837 Accumulated dividends in excess of earnings (315,984 ) (297,801 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 14 (3,154 ) Total Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stockholders' equity 1,296,168 1,276,894 Non-controlling interests 88,430 89,459 Total equity 1,384,598 1,366,353 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,004,279 $ 2,928,844





RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Rental revenue $ 79,285 $ 71,999 $ 308,960 $ 280,924 Other income 908 799 3,969 3,176 Total revenues 80,193 72,798 312,929 284,100 Operating expenses Property operating 13,589 12,105 51,057 44,439 Property taxes 8,839 8,161 34,651 33,663 Depreciation and amortization 25,050 23,528 97,494 92,929 General and administrative expenses 5,590 5,301 21,735 19,654 Other expense 182 229 960 860 Total operating expenses 53,250 49,324 205,897 191,545 Gain on sale of real estate — — 7,653 22,340 Operating income 26,943 23,474 114,685 114,895 Non-operating expenses Interest expense and other finance expenses (16,049 ) (14,362 ) (59,225 ) (57,535 ) Net income 10,894 9,112 55,460 57,360 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (695 ) (598 ) (3,591 ) (3,852 ) Net Income Attributable to Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. $ 10,199 $ 8,514 $ 51,869 $ 53,508 Earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.42 $ 0.44 Dividends per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.56 $ 0.51





CALCULATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to ROIC $ 10,199 $ 8,514 $ 51,869 $ 53,508 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 25,050 23,528 97,494 92,929 Less: Gain on sale of real estate — — (7,653 ) (22,340 ) Funds from operations – basic 35,249 32,042 141,710 124,097 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 695 598 3,591 3,852 Funds from operations – diluted $ 35,944 $ 32,640 $ 145,301 $ 127,949





SAME-CENTER CASH NET OPERATING INCOME ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except number of shopping centers and percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Number of shopping centers included in same-center analysis 85 85 84 84 Same-center occupancy 98.0 % 97.5 % 0.5 % 98.0 % 97.5 % 0.5 % Revenues: Base rents $ 52,656 $ 50,918 $ 1,738 3.4 % $ 205,223 $ 198,434 $ 6,789 3.4 % Percentage rent 956 791 165 20.9 % 1,482 970 512 52.8 % Recoveries from tenants 17,978 16,596 1,382 8.3 % 69,890 65,592 4,298 6.6 % Other property income 667 608 59 9.7 % 2,933 2,101 832 39.6 % Bad debt (390 ) (682 ) 292 (42.8 )% (1,701 ) (2,607 ) 906 (34.8 )% Total Revenues 71,867 68,231 3,636 5.3 % 277,827 264,490 13,337 5.0 % Operating Expenses Property operating expenses 13,058 12,092 966 8.0 % 48,739 43,707 5,032 11.5 % Property taxes 8,259 7,974 285 3.6 % 32,405 32,727 (322 ) (1.0 )% Total Operating Expenses 21,317 20,066 1,251 6.2 % 81,144 76,434 4,710 6.2 % Same-Center Cash Net Operating Income $ 50,550 $ 48,165 $ 2,385 5.0 % $ 196,683 $ 188,056 $ 8,627 4.6 %





SAME-CENTER CASH NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP operating income $ 26,943 $ 23,474 $ 114,685 $ 114,895 Depreciation and amortization 25,050 23,528 97,494 92,929 General and administrative expenses 5,590 5,301 21,735 19,654 Other expense 182 229 960 860 Gain on sale of real estate — — (7,653 ) (22,340 ) Straight-line rent (427 ) (521 ) (2,715 ) (959 ) Amortization of above- and below-market rent (2,729 ) (2,224 ) (11,947 ) (8,795 ) Property revenues and other expenses (1) (265 ) (14 ) (1,331 ) (614 ) Total Company cash NOI 54,344 49,773 211,228 195,630 Non same-center cash NOI (3,794 ) (1,608 ) (14,545 ) (7,574 ) Same-center cash NOI $ 50,550 $ 48,165 $ 196,683 $ 188,056

____________________

(1) Includes anchor lease termination fees, net of contractual amounts, if any, expense and recovery adjustments related to prior periods and other miscellaneous adjustments.

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

Funds from operations ("FFO"), is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure for REITs that the Company believes when considered with financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, provides additional and useful means to assess its financial performance. FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of REITs, most of which present FFO along with net income as calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company computes FFO in accordance with the "White Paper" on FFO published by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), which defines FFO as net income attributable to common stockholders (determined in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses from debt restructuring, sales of depreciable property and impairments, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for partnerships and unconsolidated joint ventures.

The Company uses cash net operating income ("NOI") internally to evaluate and compare the operating performance of the Company's properties. The Company believes cash NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level, and when compared across periods, can be used to determine trends in earnings of the Company's properties as this measure is not affected by the non-cash revenue and expense recognition items, the cost of the Company's funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to the Company's ownership of properties. The Company believes the exclusion of these items from operating income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred in operating the Company's properties as well as trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. Cash NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the Company's performance as a whole and is therefore not a substitute for net income or operating income as computed in accordance with GAAP. The Company defines cash NOI as operating revenues (base rent and recoveries from tenants), less property and related expenses (property operating expenses and property taxes), adjusted for non-cash revenue and operating expense items such as straight-line rent and amortization of lease intangibles, debt-related expenses and other adjustments. Cash NOI also excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, acquisition transaction costs, other expense, interest expense, gains and losses from property acquisitions and dispositions, extraordinary items, tenant improvements and leasing commissions. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating cash NOI, and accordingly, the Company's cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.

