Habitat LA's 2023 Los Angeles Builders Ball® Brought To Life With Special Performance By Grammy Award-winner Andra Day

Los Angeles, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) is thrilled to celebrate the 2023 Los Angeles Builders Ball® honorees and Global Habitat Humanitarians Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers), recipients of the Dream Builder Award for their 20+ years of dedication and unwavering support as Habitat Humanitarians helping to build forever homes; leading global toy company, Mattel, which is being recognized with the Foundation Builder Award in celebration of their collaboration with Habitat in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Barbie Dreamhouse creating more opportunities for children and their families by giving their dreams a home; and construction firm The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, named the 2023 Builder of the Year in honor of their volunteerism and partnership building houses and dreams, and uniting hands and hearts in community.

Together, Habitat LA recognizes these incredible honorees for their tremendous dedication to supporting the nonprofit's mission of building affordable housing, giving children and families a home, and transforming the landscape of greater Los Angeles. The Builders Ball, Habitat LA's largest annual fundraiser, will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at iconic landmark The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Proceeds from the event support Habitat LA's commitment to build homes, communities and hope.

"We are honored and humbled to be recognized by Habitat LA as their 2023 Dream Builder," said Drew Scott. " We are always excited to continue our work as Habitat Humanitarians in the greater Los Angeles area and beyond."

Added Jonathan Scott, "It is truly thrilling and there is no better feeling than to see a Habitat family turn the key and open the door to their new forever home."

This year's gala theme, Rise Up, is an inspirational anthem that deeply connects to Habitat LA's tireless work to realize the dream of homeownership among under-resourced communities across greater Los Angeles. This spirit is embodied in the dazzling talent of Grammy Award-winner, Andra Day, who serves as the featured performer at the 2023 Los Angeles Builders Ball. Day is a decorated singer, songwriter, and actress who won a Golden Globe award for her portrayal of the legendary Billie Holiday. She wrote her hit song, Rise Up, to encourage anyone facing adversity to push through.

"I've been blessed with so many opportunities to tell stories and connect with global communities through the connective bridge of music," said Andra Day, "Now, I'm grateful to connect with Habitat LA, and bring the stirring ‘Rise Up' spirit to their amazing annual celebration."

Hosted in partnership with dedicated sponsors and donors, The Builders Ball celebrates Habitat LA and its counterparts in the building, real estate, and related industries, as well as partners and patrons who are helping to uplift neighborhoods in greater Los Angeles. This marks the fourth consecutive year that City National Bank serves as the event's presenting sponsor, joined by other generous benefactors including Silicon Valley Bank, and long-time supporter, U.S. Bank.

"I'm proud so many talented people with humanitarian values are supporting Habitat LA's largest fundraiser of the year. It is our mission to put God's love into action and help builder better futures," said Erin Rank, President and CEO, Habitat LA. "Our amazing donors make this mission even more possible with their renewed support and gracious giving. We can't wait to celebrate our counterparts in the building, real estate, and related industries who are helping transform the landscape of Los Angeles and turn affordable houses into homes."

Habitat LA's 2023 Los Angeles Builders Ball is an extraordinary evening to raise awareness and funds that help empower families and build strength and stability in our communities through homeownership. To purchase tickets or become an event sponsor, visit 2023 LABB.

