Sportradar To Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results On March 15, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG SRAD ("Sportradar") will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Sportradar will also host an earnings call via webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.



Those wishing to either listen to, or participate in, the webcast can do so by accessing Sportradar's Investor Relations website at https://investors.sportradar.com/. Additionally, the replay will be posted on our site for one year after the conclusion of the event.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 3,700 full-time employees across 20 countries around the world. The company is committed to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes Sportradar the trusted partner of more than 1,700 customers in over 120 countries and official partners to sports bodies including the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC and ITF. Sportradar covers more than 890,000 events annually across 92 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Rima Hyder

Christin Armacost, CFA

investor.relations@sportradar.com