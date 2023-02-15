Akerna Provides Update on Recently Announced Transactions

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna KERN, an emerging technology firm, announces further details and next steps on the recently announced transactions with POSaBIT and Gryphon Digital Mining.



Akerna and Gryphon are dedicated to providing a seamless transition for the benefit of their combined stakeholders, including the following insights into the new business and its key business metrics.

Further Transaction Details and Anticipated Timeline:

It is anticipated that Akerna will file an S-4 within 40 days which will include more information on the two concurrent transactions (the sale of MJ Freeway and Ample Organics to POSaBIT and the merger transaction with Gryphon) with proxy voting instructions and details regarding the transaction terms.

Akerna also anticipates that it will file its annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC prior to the filing of the S-4, with the filing deadline falling prior to the shareholder vote and closing date of the merger transaction.

More about Gryphon Digital Mining :

Strong revenue generation from bitcoin mining business : Key current highlights include: Total self-deployed hashrate of 750 Ph/s Attributable 350 Ph/s in the process of being deployed by royalty stream partner 822 bitcoins mined in the past year

ESG leader in bitcoin mining operations: Mining operations have a carbon-negative footprint through a combination of majority hydroelectric power usage and acquiring carbon credits to offset limited operational emissions

Experienced and accomplished executive management team and board: Gryphon's executive management team and board is comprised of highly experienced and accomplished leaders in the bitcoin mining field, including Brittany Kaiser, Chair of the Board, a pioneer in blockchain and digital asset legislation, and two former senior executive leaders at Riot Blockchain, Rob Chang, CEO and Chris Ensey, Chief Technical Advisor

Top 3 in mining efficiency: When compared to its publicly reporting peers, Gryphon has ranked among the top three bitcoin miners in mining efficiency since commencement of operations in September 2021



Digital Mining Terms to Know :

Hashrate: An indication of the computing power used by a miner or network of miners for processing transactions; specific to proof of work mining, it is through this indication one can accurately figure out the revenue generated from the ASIC miners

Proof of Work: A mechanism that validates transactions and maintains the security of the blockchain

ASIC MINER: An application-specific integrated circuit; a computerized device that uses ASICs for the sole purpose of mining bitcoin or another cryptocurrency



About Akerna

Akerna KERN is an emerging technology firm focused on innovative technology.

About Gryphon:

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. is an innovative venture in the cryptocurrency space dedicated to helping bring digital assets onto the clean energy grid. With a talented leadership team coming from globally recognized brands, Gryphon is assembling thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure.

More information is available on https://gryphondigitalmining.com/.

