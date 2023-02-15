Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore to host an investor webinar

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited IMC, an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company that has developed two commercially available oral immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of gut mediated diseases, invites investors to join a live webcast hosted by Steven Lydeamore, CEO of Immuron Limited.



Tuesday, 28 February 2023 at 11:00am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEDT).



To register in advance for this webinar, please follow this link:



https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Gum4B9IDS-S6C1eMKr0Zqw



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Steven Lydeamore

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254

info@immuron.com

About Immuron

Immuron Limited (IMCIMRN, is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases. Immuron has a novel and safe technology platform with one commercial asset generating revenue. In Australia, Travelan® is a listed medicine on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (AUST L 106709) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Travellers' Diarrhea, reduce the risk of minor gastro-intestinal disorders and is antimicrobial. In Canada, Travelan® is a licenced natural health product (NPN 80046016) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Travellers' Diarrhea. In the U.S., Travelan® is sold as a dietary supplement for digestive tract protection in accordance with section 403 (r)(6) of the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

