Enlight Renewable Energy Announces Closing of its Initial Public Offering in the United States

Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEL AVIV, Israel, February 14, 2023 -- Enlight Renewable Energy ("Enlight"), a global renewable energy platform, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 14,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $18.00 per ordinary share in the United States. Enlight's ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Friday, February 10, 2023 under the ticker symbol "ENLT" and also trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ENLT."



J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance and HSBC acted as book-running managers, and Roth Capital Partners acted as co-manager for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2023. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Enlight Renewable Energy:

Founded in 2008 and traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 ENLT, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. As a global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries.

