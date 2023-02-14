Learn from the Best in The Beauty + Spa Biz at Questex's International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference 2023 New York Shows

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's International Beauty Show ( IBS New York ) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC New York) return to the Javits Convention Center March 5-7, 2023, with the industries' top icons sharing their wisdom, talent and advice to help attendees grow their businesses and expand their customer base.



The multitude of educational opportunities will be led by prominent artists, skilled estheticians, celebrity stylists and beauty and wellness influencers. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the latest trends and techniques, along with business-building skills to take their crafts and careers to the next level. Offerings run the gamut from hair cutting and coloring techniques, to Microneedling vs. Microchanneling to waterless spa pedicures and so much more!

Over 100 sessions are included free with an Exhibit Hall pass. Hands-on workshops provide a more tactile educational experience for an additional fee. Attendees have access to all free classes at both co-located Shows.

New offerings in 2023 include:

Cost-saving techniques

Preventing overwhelm and burnout

Dealing with difficult clients

Financial fitness

Natural remedies for hair loss

Cutting textured hair

Eye-opening and inspiring panel discussions



For a full list of classes at IBS New York, click here

For a full list of classes at IECSC New York, click here

A list of some of the incredible educators lined up for this year's Shows:

IBS New York

Alexandra Wilson - an expert hairstylist who specializes in soft, romantic, boho and braiding styling

- an expert hairstylist who specializes in soft, romantic, boho and braiding styling Candy Shaw (AKA thebalaylama) - the world's foremost authority on balayage education. She teaches a fast, efficient, no-nonsense method of hair painting

(AKA thebalaylama) - the world's foremost authority on balayage education. She teaches a fast, efficient, no-nonsense method of hair painting Keya Neal (Kolour Kulture) - an industry activist, DEI Strategist, Kolour Koach, Texture Specialist, KeyNote Speaker, ABCH Certified, and Intercoiffure member

(Kolour Kulture) - an industry activist, DEI Strategist, Kolour Koach, Texture Specialist, KeyNote Speaker, ABCH Certified, and Intercoiffure member Monaé Everett - a celebrity hair stylist, author and educator with 20 years of experience.

a celebrity hair stylist, author and educator with 20 years of experience. J Ladner - an accomplished hair and makeup artist with experience in film, television, theatre, print and digital media

- an accomplished hair and makeup artist with experience in film, television, theatre, print and digital media Gilad Goldstein - as part of the Ulta Design Team, Gilad creates online Salon Education for stylists globally

as part of the Ulta Design Team, Gilad creates online Salon Education for stylists globally Danny Amorim - a master barber, platform artist and instructor known for his ever-changing facial hair looks

- a master barber, platform artist and instructor known for his ever-changing facial hair looks Nina Tulio - an industry-leading salon business consultant, speaker, and educator helping salon owners and stylists around the world to grow their business, while growing themselves

- an industry-leading salon business consultant, speaker, and educator helping salon owners and stylists around the world to grow their business, while growing themselves Ivan Zoot (Clipper Guy) - shares technical cutting, business building and career success education at trade shows and events

(Clipper Guy) - shares technical cutting, business building and career success education at trade shows and events Nicholas French – a seasoned trend expert with vast experience in editorial and on stage, Nicholas French works with top film directors and companies all over the world

For a full list of speakers click here.

IECSC New York

Savanna Boda – a Clinical Educator for iS Clinical and SkinPen, and is the in-house esthetician for Dermascope magazine

– a Clinical Educator for iS Clinical and SkinPen, and is the in-house esthetician for Dermascope magazine Despina Freimanis – a two-time Emmy Award winning TV producer and on-camera host, third generation skin care specialist, licensed esthetician and native New Yorker

– a two-time Emmy Award winning TV producer and on-camera host, third generation skin care specialist, licensed esthetician and native New Yorker Christine Cole – 25+ years of sales, marketing and strategic planning expertise in the beauty retail industry

– 25+ years of sales, marketing and strategic planning expertise in the beauty retail industry Dr. Susan Lovelle (Dr. Susan, The Thrive Architect) - teaches busy women how to flourish by mastering their energy, weight, and hormones. She's the Founder of Premiere Wellness, a comprehensive lifestyle health company that serves clients globally

(Dr. Susan, The Thrive Architect) - teaches busy women how to flourish by mastering their energy, weight, and hormones. She's the Founder of Premiere Wellness, a comprehensive lifestyle health company that serves clients globally Crystal Ochemba-Powell - an experienced Licensed Esthetician, Makeup Artist, Business Coach and Licensed Continuing Education Provider with a combined ten years of experience in both business marketing and the beauty industry

- an experienced Licensed Esthetician, Makeup Artist, Business Coach and Licensed Continuing Education Provider with a combined ten years of experience in both business marketing and the beauty industry Mary Nielsen – after 14 years with a surgical group, plus ten years owning a thriving med-spa and over ten years running a private aesthetics school, with multiple books under her name and countless articles in esthetics journals, to say that Mary Nielsen is passionate about the Aesthetics industry is an understatement

– after 14 years with a surgical group, plus ten years owning a thriving med-spa and over ten years running a private aesthetics school, with multiple books under her name and countless articles in esthetics journals, to say that Mary Nielsen is passionate about the Aesthetics industry is an understatement E'toshia McFarland – a Licensed Esthetician, award-winning educator, and spa owner of Faces By Etosh



For a full list of speakers, click here.

NEW ONSITE EXPERIENCES

In addition to the exciting list of educational classes and speakers, the 2023 Shows will feature multiple new onsite experiences that celebrate and support our attendees, while encouraging them to say YES to themselves.

THE POWERHOUSE PAVILION: Celebrating Black Beauty Entrepreneurs – located on the IBS NY show floor, this pavilion will showcase, celebrate, and empower Black beauty industry entrepreneurs. Sponsored by Myavana, the space will feature a gallery highlighting some of the most successful beauty entrepreneurs over the years and have beauty industry business consultants available to provide guidance for any attendee looking to boost their careers.

located on the IBS NY show floor, this pavilion will showcase, celebrate, and empower Black beauty industry entrepreneurs. Sponsored by Myavana, the space will feature a gallery highlighting some of the most successful beauty entrepreneurs over the years and have beauty industry business consultants available to provide guidance for any attendee looking to boost their careers. LOOK & LEARN STAGE – also located on the IBS NY show floor, attendees can watch renowned artists demonstrate the latest techniques while lounging, networking and enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends.

also located on the IBS NY show floor, attendees can watch renowned artists demonstrate the latest techniques while lounging, networking and enjoying cocktails with colleagues and friends. HEALTHY YOU PAVILION – located on the IECSC NY show floor, this area gives attendees the opportunity to "Say Yes to a Healthy You" while experiencing the latest in health and wellness products from top brands like Sugarbear Vitamin Care. Plus, attendees can stop by the Recharge & Hydrate Lounge to relax, regroup and reconnect with friends and colleagues.



In addition, the IECSC show floor will feature the Studio Stage, a demonstration area developed for exhibitors to present the latest and greatest products and technologies.

Attendees may register to attend by clicking here . Exhibit Hall passes include all free classes at IBS New York, all Product-Focused Education at IECSC New York, and unlimited access to each exhibit hall. Hands-on Workshops at IBS New York and the curated conference sessions at IECSC New York are available for additional fees. All paid conference sessions include a three-day exhibit hall pass. Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 5: 10:30am - 5:00pm

Monday, March 6: 10:30am - 5:00pm

Tuesday, March 7: 10:30am – 3:30pm



INFO:

For more information, on IBS New York, visit ibsnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on IECSC New York, visit iecscnewyork.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

