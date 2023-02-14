Long-Term Investors in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Affirm Holdings, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM.



Investors who purchased shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM long term and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: AFRM shares also have certain options. Those NASDAQ: AFRM investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 8, 2022, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of certain investors in NASDAQ: AFRM shares against Affirm Holdings, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Affirm's BNPL service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting, that the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.