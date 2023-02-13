West Red Lake Gold Strengthens Management Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or the "Company") WRLG is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. William (Will) Robinson as Vice President Exploration and Mr. Amandip Singh as Vice President Corporate Development.



Mr. Will Robinson is an exploration and mining professional with 19 years of industry experience, primarily in precious metals, planning and successfully implementing exploration programs at all stages of advancement, from remote grassroots field programs to advanced-stage resource development projects. He has a comprehensive understanding of mineral resource development from taking reconnaissance-based field programs to target generation and exploratory drilling through to resource/reserve definition and mine development. Mr. Robinson was most recently Exploration Manager for Coeur Mining, Inc. where he focused on sourcing and evaluating new gold and silver opportunities for Coeur's project pipeline, as well as providing technical support and leadership to mine site exploration teams to systematically develop and advance regional concepts and near-mine exploration targets at operations such as Kensington, Silvertip, and Rochester. Additionally, he was part of the team that discovered the Manh Choh gold-silver deposit in Alaska that is currently being developed by Kinross Gold and Contango Ore. Mr. Robinson is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) licensed in British Columbia, Canada, and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Geological Engineering from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and a Master's in Mining Geological Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

Mr. Amandip Singh is a geologist and mining professional with over 15 years of experience in the mining industry, finance and academia. As a finance professional, Mr. Singh was a sell-side mining analyst at a boutique mining focussed brokerage, his coverage ranged from developers all the way up to senior producers. With GT Gold, Mr. Singh was part of the management team that saw the Saddle North Cu-Au porphyry project advance from discovery to eventual acquisition by Newmont Mining in a transaction valued at USD $311M. Mr. Singh holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto.

"We are pleased to welcome Will Robinson and Amandip Singh to the West Red Lake Gold team," stated Tom Meredith, CEO of West Red Lake Gold Mines. "Their experience and enthusiasm will add considerable value to our efforts towards advancing our Properties as well as identifying new and complimentary opportunities."

Pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan, the Company has granted 565,000 stock options to certain officers and consultants of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share exercisable for 10 years.

The Company further announces that it has adopted a new restricted share unit and deferred share unit plan (the "RSU/DSU Plan") which was approved at the meeting of shareholders on November 14, 2022. A summary regarding the RSU/DSU plan can be found in the Company's information circular dated October 7, 2022, which is filed on SEDAR.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3,100 hectares in west Red Lake (the "West Red Lake Project") which contains three former gold mines. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 69% - 31% joint venture with Evolution Mining Limited. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 km strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company is continuing to explore the property both along strike and to depth.

ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Tom Meredith"

Tom Meredith

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tel: 416-203-9181 ext 4600

Email: investors@westredlakegold.com or visit our website at https://www.westredlakegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management, however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.



