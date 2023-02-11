Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SUMO, GMED, NUVA, and CSII

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, Inc. SUMO



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SUMO to affiliates of Francisco Partners for $12.05 per share in cash.

Globus Medical, Inc. GMED

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of GMED and NuVasive, Inc. whereby NuVasive shareholders will receive 0.75 of a share of GMED Class A common stock for each share of NuVasive common stock.

NuVasive, Inc. NUVA

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NUVA to Globus Medical, Inc. for 0.75 of a share of Globus Medical Class A common stock for each share of NUVA common stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CSII to Abbott Laboratories for $20.00 per common share.

