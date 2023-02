Montrouge, France, February 10, 2023

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

DBV Technologies DBVTF, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the virtual SBV Securities Global Biopharma Conference taking place February 13 – 16, 2023. Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will make a company presentation on Thursday, February 16, 2023, as well as participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website: https://wsw.com/webcast/svb8/dbvt/1621296.

A replay will also be available on DBV Technologies' website for 90 days after the event.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, and is DBV Technologies' method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies' food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris DBVFR and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market DBVT.

Viaskin and EPIT are trademarks of DBV Technologies.

