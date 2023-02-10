Dental Consumables Market Report will Worth USD 49.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5 % : GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Consumables Market Size By Product Type (Dental Burs, Whitening Materials, Dental Biomaterials, Dental Anesthetics, Crowns and Bridges, Dental Implants, and Others), By End-User (Dental Clinics and Hospitals), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the dental consumables market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the dental consumables market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, end-user, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global dental consumables market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Henry Schein Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. LLC (Cantel Medical Corporation), Envista Holdings Corporation, Nakanishi Inc., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide dental consumables market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Dental consumables are items used by dentists on patients to treat or conduct dental treatments for diagnostic, restorative, preventative, and emergency oral health issues. The key end-users of dental consumable products are dental hospitals and clinics. The global demand for dental consumables to treat and diagnose various dental ailments such as tissue issues, dental caries, and dental impairment is increasing. The increased emphasis on physical appearance is driving demand for cosmetic dentistry consumables, which is expected to fuel market expansion. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 2.3 billion individuals worldwide suffer from permanent tooth caries, with 520 million children suffering from primary tooth caries. The rising frequency of dental problems, increased demand for dental treatment, highly skilled dental employees, and considerable improvements in oral health in both urban and rural populations are propelling the global dental consumables market. Companies are increasingly competing on technical innovation, user-friendly goods, price, consistency of performance, and collaborations. Regional distributors offer their products at reduced prices in order to compete with the main vendors. To enhance their consumer base, vendors are seeking to expand their geographical reach into new locations and offer new products. Furthermore, they are working to strengthen their product portfolios and aggressively invest in R&D efforts in order to increase their market presence.

Scope of Dental Consumables Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Henry Schein Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. LLC (Cantel Medical Corporation), Envista Holdings Corporation, Nakanishi Inc., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., among others

Segmentation Analysis

The dental implants segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is dental burs, whitening materials, dental biomaterials, dental anesthetics, crowns and bridges, dental implants, and others. The dental implants segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The segment's expansion is being driven by the growing older population, an increase in the number of initiatives done by market participants, and a greater emphasis on research and development of innovative dental implants. Several companies are working to create novel dental implant devices. For example, the CeramTec Group purchased Dentalpoint AG, a Swiss ceramic dental implant provider, in January 2021. Nobel Biocare launched the Xeal and TiUltra surfaces in the United States the same month. The new product surfaces are used on implants and abutments to optimise tissue integration at every level.

The dental clinics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is dental clinics and hospitals. The dental clinics segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Around the world, the number of solo dental practises is increasing. Independent dentistry clinics are expected to grow in the next decades as a result of greater competition among care providers and the need for cost-effective treatments. During the early phases of the COVID-19 outbreak, the oral healthcare market faced several obstacles, as dental clinics were already at a higher risk of spreading the disease.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the dental consumables include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. For example, Planmeca USA, a prominent manufacturer of dental imaging and CAD/CAM equipment, will offer two new CAD/CAM solutions for making dental prosthetics in November 2020: the Planmeca PlanMill 50 S 5-axis mill and the Planmeca PlanCAD Premium design software. Together with the Planmeca Emerald S intraoral scanner, these devices form the Planmeca FIT Plus, a new premium solution. This comprehensive solution enables physicians to achieve optimal productivity across the digital dental workflow. Furthermore, Envista Holdings Corporation NVST gained US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) certification for the Nobel Biocare N1 implant system in December 2021.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's dental consumables market size was valued at USD 2.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.64 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030. Growing oral dental problems, such as tooth decay or poor eating habits, contribute to the region's growing demand for dental consumables. Because Germany has the most elderly population of any developed country, the demand for cosmetic dentistry has increased dramatically. Additionally, regional governments' attempts to improve dental care facilities have offered opportunities for new producers.

China

China's dental consumables market size was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030. Because of the region's high concentration of dental consumables manufacturers, as well as the rising prevalence of dental caries among Chinese consumers. Manufacturers of dental consumables are constantly investing in strategic activities such as collaborations, acquisitions, and launches, which are expected to boost the region's growth in the dental consumables market.

India

India's dental consumables market size was valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030. The growing incidence of dental disorders in the region, combined with rising consumer awareness of oral health, is driving demand for dental treatment, diagnostics, and other services in the region, which is expected to fuel growth in the Indian dental consumables market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the dental consumables market is mainly driven by the rising awareness of oral hygiene.

