ScottsMiracle-Gro to hold Fireside Chat with Wells Fargo

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG, the world's leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Chris Carey of Wells Fargo.



The virtual event will be held on Wednesday, February 15, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST. Participants for ScottsMiracle-Gro will include Chief Financial Officer Matt Garth and Chris Hagedorn, President of Hawthorne Gardening Company, SMG's wholly-owned subsidiary. After opening comments, Carey, who is director, senior equity analyst, in charge of Consumer Staples Research for Wells Fargo, will moderate a question-and-answer session.

Interested parties may listen to the live webcast of the fireside chat. To join the webcast link, please register here . An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor website at investor.scotts.com for at least 12 months.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.9 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

