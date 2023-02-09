Westland Insurance acquires Niche Assurance Inc. and Heritage Insurance

SURREY, British Columbia/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance today announced that it acquired Niche Assurance Inc. and Heritage Insurance on February 1. The addition of these brokerages to the Westland family furthers its expansion across Canada.



With three locations in Quebec, Niche Assurance is specialist brokerage that focuses on serving the more complex needs of the non-standard condo, residential, and commercial market – including seasonal and unique residential properties – as well as the construction, hospitality and food service sectors. They specialize in less conventional risk, an area Westland continues to expand its capabilities in. It is Westland's second acquisition in Quebec this year and will become part of Westland's group business portfolio, Westland MyGroup.

Based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Heritage Insurance has been providing personal, auto, commercial, and farm insurance since 1982. They share Westland's passion for customer-oriented, personalized service and have deep ties to their local community.

"We're thrilled to welcome Niche Assurance and Heritage Insurance to the Westland family," says Jamie Lyons, Westland's President & CEO. "Mark Pedicelli and the Niche team are passionate insurance professionals, and Heritage Insurance – under the leadership of Greg Marcyniuk – has an exceptionally strong orientation towards client experience. We feel tremendous cultural alignment with both brokerages and are grateful for the opportunity to continue our growth in Quebec and Saskatchewan with such outstanding teams."

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca .