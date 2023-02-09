ñol


Media Advisory/Invite: TRREB's 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event

by Globe Newswire
February 9, 2023 10:13 AM | 2 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board's (TRREB) highly-anticipated 2023 Market Outlook and Year in Review event. This premiere market event of the year goes in depth on key issues that matter most to REALTOR® Members and their clients.

Hear industry experts weigh in on TRREB's outlook on average prices and sales for 2023; homebuying and selling intentions; population growth and its impact on infrastructure like transit hubs, sustainability, electric vehicles and the impact on real estate; and so much more.

WHAT: TRREB's 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event

WHO:

  • John DiMichele, CEO, TRREB
  • Paul Baron, President, TRREB
  • Michael Parsa, Associate Minister of Housing
  • George Carras, Founder and CEO, R-LABS
  • Paul Smetanin, President, Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis
  • Raymond Wong, Vice President, Altus Group Data Operations, Data Solutions
  • Adam Thorn, Transportation Director, Pembina Institute
  • Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst, TRREB
  • Sean Simpson, Senior Vice President, Ipsos

WHEN: Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Parkview Manor – 55 Barber Greene Road, #1, Toronto, ON M3C 2A1 (map)

RSVP: Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca

AGENDA:
9:30 a.m. Registration Begins
10:00 a.m. Event Starts
11:35 a.m. TRREB Member Q&A
11:55 a.m. Closing Remarks
12:00 p.m. Event Concludes & Media Q&A Begins

THIS IS A CLOSED MEETING AND IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Media Inquiries:
Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada's largest real estate board with more than 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

https://www.trrebwire.ca/


