Media Advisory/Invite: TRREB's 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board's (TRREB) highly-anticipated 2023 Market Outlook and Year in Review event. This premiere market event of the year goes in depth on key issues that matter most to REALTOR® Members and their clients.
Hear industry experts weigh in on TRREB's outlook on average prices and sales for 2023; homebuying and selling intentions; population growth and its impact on infrastructure like transit hubs, sustainability, electric vehicles and the impact on real estate; and so much more.
WHAT: TRREB's 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event
WHO:
- John DiMichele, CEO, TRREB
- Paul Baron, President, TRREB
- Michael Parsa, Associate Minister of Housing
- George Carras, Founder and CEO, R-LABS
- Paul Smetanin, President, Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis
- Raymond Wong, Vice President, Altus Group Data Operations, Data Solutions
- Adam Thorn, Transportation Director, Pembina Institute
- Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst, TRREB
- Sean Simpson, Senior Vice President, Ipsos
WHEN: Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
WHERE: Parkview Manor – 55 Barber Greene Road, #1, Toronto, ON M3C 2A1 (map)
RSVP: Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca
AGENDA:
9:30 a.m. Registration Begins
10:00 a.m. Event Starts
11:35 a.m. TRREB Member Q&A
11:55 a.m. Closing Remarks
12:00 p.m. Event Concludes & Media Q&A Begins
THIS IS A CLOSED MEETING AND IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada's largest real estate board with more than 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.
