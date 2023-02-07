Dashboard Camera Market to Grow Worth USD 16.8 Billion by 2029 | Exhibiting CAGR of 21.8%

Pune, India., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dashboard camera market size was valued at USD 3.53 billion in 2021. The market could surge from USD 4.21 billion in 2022 to USD 16.8 billion by 2029 at 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report, titled, "Dashboard Camera Market, 2022-2029."

According to the study, dash cam has become sought-after to prevent accidents on roads. Prominently, the emergence of vehicle telematics and artificial intelligence has encouraged the adoption of dashboard camera. Some factors, such as high definition video recordings, live streaming of video footage and identity blurring, will encourage end-users to adopt the advanced technology.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 21.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 16.8 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 4.21 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 242





Key Takeaways:

Implementation of Stringent Government Regulations and Increasing Insurance Frauds to Drive the Dashboard Camera Market Growth

Passenger Cars Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share Due to Rising Adoption Insurance Frauds Concern

Due to Easy Availability, Single Channel Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence to Set a Positive Trend in the Market

Drivers & Restraints-

Rise in Insurance Frauds & Rigorous Government Regulations to Trigger Investments

A notable rise in the number of road fatalities could prompt major players to prioritize production of dashboard cameras. The WHO claims that 1.3 million road accidents occur yearly globally. With governments legislating the installation of rearview cameras in automobiles to boost safety, the dashboard camera market share could gain considerable traction over the next few years. Prominently, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reportedly adopted a new law needing backup cameras in all vehicles that weigh less than 10,000 pounds such as trucks and buses. However, potential cybersecurity issues and other security vulnerabilities could impede the industry growth.

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders Invest in Organic and Inorganic Strategies to Boost Portfolios

Prominent players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, significant companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.

Segments-

Basic Technology to Remain Dominant Due to Affordability

With respect to technology type, the market is segregated into smart, advanced, and basic. Stakeholder expect the basic technology segment to account for the largest share of the global market due to affordability.

Single Channel to Grow with Rising Demand for Cost-effective Product

In terms of channel type, the market is segregated into dual-channel and single-channel. The single-channel segment will witness an exponential growth in the wake of the demand for cost-effective product and technology.

Passenger Cars to Exhibit Notable Growth with Rising Demand to Boost Safety

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment could grow due to an increased demand to augment safety.

By Technology Type Basic

Advanced

Smart By Channel Type Single-Channel

Dual-Channel By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Regional Insights-



Europe to Witness Investment Galore with Rising Cases of Insurance Fraud

Industry participants anticipate Europe to account for a considerable share of the global market during the assessment period. The trend is mainly attributed to the rising prominence of dashcams across the U.K., Germany, and Russia. For instance, escalating insurance fraud and rise in accidents have encouraged end-users to seek dashcams.

The North America dashboard camera market growth will witness an appreciable gain due to robust government policies. To illustrate, the U.S. lawmakers are striving to make dashcam compulsory in the country. Moreover, growing demand for the technology from rideshare drivers has augured well for the regional growth.

Asia Pacific could provide promising growth opportunities in the wake of the rising footprint of ADAS, ABS, and vehicle telematics. Bullish government policies could expedite the penetration of dashboard cameras. To illustrate, in 2019, the Director-general Siti Zaharah Ishak of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) appreciated an increased adoption of dashcams in vehicles and requested other drivers to embrace the technology.

A list of prominent Dashboard Camera manufacturers operating in the global market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Valeo SA (France)

Aptiv (Ireland)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

LG Innotek (South Korea)

Xiaomi (China)

Garmin Ltd. (U.S.)

DOD Tec (Canada)

Waylens, Inc. (U.S.)

ABEO Company Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Pittasoft Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

PAPAGO Inc. (U.S.)

Steelmate Automotive (U.K.)

Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

