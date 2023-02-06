Carina Biotech to Present Preclinical Data at Lorne Cancer 2023 Supporting Effectiveness of LGR5-Targeted CAR-T Cell Therapy Platform in Ovarian Cancer Tumor Models

Preclinical evidence shows that LGR5 targeted CAR-T cells are able to kill ovarian cancer cells and to reduce ovarian cancer tumor burden in animal models

The data suggests that LGR5 CAR-T cells have potential to be developed as a novel immunotherapy for ovarian cancer

ADELAIDE, Australia, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carina Biotech Pty Ltd (Carina), a cell therapy immuno-oncology company, today announced that a poster presentation with preclinical data supporting the effectiveness of its LGR5-targeted CAR-T platform in ovarian cancer cell models will be presented at the 35th Annual Lorne Cancer Conference. Lorne Cancer 2023 will take place on February 9-11 in Lorne, Australia.

The poster presentation summarizes preclinical results of LGR5 CAR-T cells in two ovarian cancer models. The data shows that LGR5 CAR-T cells have significantly higher killing effects on OVCAR3 (an ovarian cancer cell line) and primary ovarian cancer cells compared to control T cells. In animal models, LGR5 CAR-T cells significantly decreased tumor burden. The data supports the conclusion that LGR5 CAR-T cells have potential to be developed as a novel immunotherapy for ovarian cancer.

"The data to be presented at Lorne Cancer 2023 regarding our lead LGR5 CAR-T cell therapy candidate provide further preclinical validation of our LGR5 CAR-T platform, supporting the effectiveness of LGR5 CAR-T in ovarian cancer models," said Deborah Rathjen, PhD, Carina's Chief Executive Officer.

"Following the FDA green light on January 6 for our proposed clinical trial of our LGR5 CAR-T (CNA3103) in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, we are working to initiate this trial as soon as possible. We are also encouraged by this latest data that suggests an additional indication for CNA3103," Dr Rathjen added.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Development of Novel Ovarian Cancer Treatment Using CAR-T Cells Targeting LGR5

Poster Session III on February 11, 2023 at 1 PM AEDT

Presenter & Lead Author: Wanqi (Jady) Wang, Discipline of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Adelaide Medical School, Robinson Research Institute, University of Adelaide

For more information about LGR5 and Carina Biotech's clinical pipeline, visit www.carinabiotech.com.

About Carina Biotech

Immuno-oncology company Carina Biotech is developing CAR-T and other adoptive cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers. In addition to its LGR5-targeted CAR-T cell therapy CNA3103 for advanced colorectal cancer, Carina has a deep pipeline of CAR-T programs.

Using its proprietary chemokine receptor platform, Carina aims to improve access to and infiltration of solid cancers by CAR-containing cells, resulting in more potent and specific cancer killing and reduced off-target effects.

Carina also has a fully integrated, proprietary manufacturing process that has both reduced manufacturing time and improved CAR-T cell quality, capable of delivering robust "serial-killing" CAR-T cells to patients.