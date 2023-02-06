8th Annual Police Services Hero of the Year Awards Program Launches Today

TORONTO, ON, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feb. 06, 2023 -- The Police Association of Ontario (PAO) has launched the eighth annual Police Services Hero of the Year Awards program, encouraging Ontarians to nominate police personnel in their communities who have gone above and beyond their call of duty.

From February 6 – March 20, members of the public can nominate their local police heroes for one of five awards at PoliceHero.ca:

On-Duty Difference Maker – Uniform Officer (An officer who has gone above and beyond the expectations of the job while on-duty)



On-Duty Difference Maker – Civilian Police Service Employee (A civilian police service employee who has gone above and beyond the expectations of the job while on-duty)



The Extra Mile Award (A uniform or civilian police service employee who has done a one-time, extraordinary act of kindness or bravery while off the job)





Community Role Model (A police officer or civilian police service employee who, in their free time, has made a notable difference in or contribution to their community over a prolonged period of time)



Police Hero Honour Roll Award (Pays homage to a police officer or civilian police service employee who has made a significant impact over the past decade)

As a reminder, Civilian Police Service Employees include 9-1-1 dispatchers and communications personnel, court services personnel, forensics identification personnel, victim services units, special constables and many other important roles within a police service.

Ontario's police heroes deserve to be celebrated through several diverse number of nominations highlighting the important work they do. The stories of last year's Police Services Hero of the Year award winners represent some of the finest individuals and teams that have chosen to dedicate their lives to the policing profession:

"Ontario's civilian police service employees and police officers work tirelessly to protect their communities and ensure that individuals and their families feel safe and secure in their daily lives," said PAO President Mark Baxter. "The last few years of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense strain on frontline officers and their families; the PAO Police Hero of the Year Awards provides an opportunity to publicly recognize the meaningful contributions police service employees and police personnel make on and off duty."

Ontarians are encouraged to submit their nominations online at PoliceHero.ca or via direct message on social media (Facebook or Twitter). Nominations will be accepted until March 20, 2023, and award winners will be formally announced during the PAO's Annual General Meeting in late spring in Aurora, ON.

About the Police Association of Ontario (PAO):

Founded in 1933, the Police Association of Ontario (PAO) is the official provincial representative body for over 28,000 sworn and civilian police personnel from 46 police associations across Ontario. A unifying voice for advocacy in policing, the PAO provides its member associations with representation, resource, and support.

