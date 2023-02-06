Axiom Exhibiting at 14th Annual SCOPE: Summit for Clinical Ops Executives

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at SCOPE 2023, February 7-8 in Orlando, FL.



The 14th Annual SCOPE Summit brings together key industry leaders to connect and discuss solutions in all aspects of clinical trial innovation, planning, management and operations. The conference will bring together pharmaceutical and biotech experts to connect and explore solutions to current challenges associated with clinical trials.

"Axiom's Fusion eClinical Suite provides clients and research centers with a single point of access to all of their study data and clinical operational needs. The advantage of Fusion's real time reporting of data across multiple modules like EDC, RTSM, ePRO and eConsent means instant insight into data trends in areas key areas to better manage your study," says Brian Dempster, VP Global Clinical Management.

Globally delivering Data-Driven Studies focused on S/M Lifescience Needs

Established in 2001, Axiom developed and has long been established as one of the leading global players and delivery experts in eClinical technology. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite enables small to medium life science companies to dramatically change how you manage US and global clinical studies. It also provides for limitless real-time study reporting and awareness of what's working and where critical matters require attention.

Axiom invites attendees to visit the team at Booth 131 to discuss upcoming study strategy, eClinical and Service needs and how we can help run your clinical trials easier, faster, and smarter.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating 22 years of delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since its founding in 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, Unified Platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from 15+ unified modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IRT, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.



