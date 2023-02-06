TCN Worldwide Expands into Four New Markets— Columbus, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Rochester

Dallas, TX, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford III, president & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce the addition of four new TCN Worldwide offices in Columbus, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Rochester. Expanding their TCN Worldwide footprint, Hanna Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide will be serving these markets alongside TCN Worldwide's newest member firm, Jabe Companies Commercial Real Estate, who will represent TCN Worldwide as the retail commercial real estate specialist in Pittsburgh.

"We are very pleased to kick off 2023 announcing the expansion of TCN Worldwide's global market coverage with four new offices in the North East," stated Ross Ford. "The addition of offices in Columbus, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Rochester serves as the foundation to build relationships and meet the real estate needs of clients throughout the region."

Hanna Commercial Real Estate is one of the largest independent full-service commercial real estate brokerage firms in the North East. Key services include commercial real estate brokerage, corporate services, appraisal and consulting, property management, accelerated marketing (auctions), and research.

Located outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jabe Companies works with prominent retailers and developers nationwide. Pairing cutting-edge technology with an old-school, boots-on-the-ground model, Jabe Companies is TCN Worldwide's newest member firm and will serve as the exclusive affiliate representing the retail commercial real estate sector within the Greater Pittsburgh area.

About TCN Worldwide

Founded in 1989, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An alliance of top independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

Offering an extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations, TCN Worldwide represents approximately $47.3 billion in transactions annually across its 70+ offices and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals.

