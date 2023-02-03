ñol


Navient CEO to present at Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Feb. 15

by Globe Newswire
February 3, 2023 4:15 PM | 1 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient NAVI, a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, announced today that President and CEO Jack Remondi will speak at the Credit Suisse Annual Financial Services Forum at 8:00 a.m. ET Feb. 15.

A live audio webcast, along with any materials used during the presentation, will be available at Navient.com/investors. A replay will be available for approximately two weeks.

About Navient
Navient NAVI provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare and government. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com   
Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com


