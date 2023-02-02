Toll Brothers Wins Six Gold Awards at The Nationals

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the Company received six Gold Award honors at The Nationals, the home building industry's highly anticipated national awards competition presented by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Toll Brothers communities were recognized for their outstanding interior and architectural design, amenities, and landscaping.

The prestigious awards are presented by the National Association of Home Builders Sales and Marketing Council to recognize the best in the home building industry. The awards span categories from product and community design to advertising, marketing, and sales achievements by individuals and sales teams.

During a four-day judging process of more than 1,200 entries by a panel of industry professionals, Toll Brothers was selected as the national winner in the following categories:

"We are thrilled to be recognized at these awards that set the benchmark for excellence in our industry," said Rob Parahus, Toll Brothers President and Chief Operating Officer.

In addition to the six Gold Awards, Toll Brothers communities were also honored with 28 Silver Award wins at The Nationals. To see the full list of Gold Award winners and learn more about the awards celebration, visit TheNationals.com.

For more information on Toll Brothers communities nationwide, visit TollBrothers.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments

Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com