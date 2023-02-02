Science 37 Acquires Vault Health's Life Sciences Platform To Bolster its Metasite Capabilities

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE, the industry-leading Metasite, announced today that it has acquired the life sciences platform from Vault Health, a national leader in remote diagnostics and COVID testing, to further enhance clinical trial workflow orchestration and data interoperability capabilities of the Science 37 platform.



The asset purchase accelerates Science 37's existing development plans for workflow features such as advanced scheduling and investigational product tracking, and data exchange with Electronic Data Capture and Electronic Medical Record systems. As a result, these capabilities will help reduce some of the manual efforts required to execute decentralized clinical trials and drive operational efficiencies.

"We are fortunate to be able to acquire such a valuable asset today to advance many of our high-priority development plans for the future," said David Coman, Chief Executive Officer of Science 37. "From a technology standpoint, the Vault Health life science platform has a parallel technology architecture making it reasonably simple to integrate and, from a delivery perspective, this acquisition will have an efficiency impact as early as the second half of 2023."

The added capabilities acquired with this transaction will enable Science 37 to avoid planned spending, and will be cash flow neutral for Science 37 within the calendar year, while adding additional capability today.

"This acquisition is complementary to the functionality of our existing tech stack," said Troy Bryenton, Chief Technology Officer, Science 37. "By integrating these capabilities, we will accelerate our product roadmap to deliver a seamless patient experience."

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.'s SNCE mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. As a single Metasite™ Science 37 reaches an expanded patient population beyond the traditional site and delivers the recruiting power of up to 20 sites in one with greater patient diversity. Patients gain the flexibility to participate from the comfort of their own home, at their local community provider, or at a traditional site when needed. The Science 37 Metasite is powered by a proprietary technology platform, in addition to in-house investigators, mobile nurses and remote coordinators that drive uniform study orchestration, enabling greater compliance and high-quality data. To learn more, visit www.science37.com, or email science37@science37.com.

