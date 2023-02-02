With 13.4% CAGR, UCaaS Market Size to Surpass USD 69.93 Billion in 2028

Pune, India, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global UCaaS Market size was valued at USD 25.85 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 28.96 billion in 2021 to USD 69.93 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Increasing Application of unified communication as a service Across Numerous Sectors to Boost Growth. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled "UCaaS Market Forecast, 2023-2028."

Industry Development

Verizon Business Group, a division of Verizon Communications based in New Jersey, announced that it has teamed up Zoom Video Communications, a provider of remote conferencing services, headquartered in the U.S.

Genesys introduced a unified contact-center-as-a-service solution known as ‘Omnipremise' in collaboration with Arvind Limited.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/unified-communication-as-a-service-ucaas-market-101934





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 13.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 69.93 Billion Base Year 2020 UCaaS Market Size in 2020 USD 25.85 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Delivery Model, Organization Size, Vertical and Geography UCaaS Market Growth Drivers Approval of Circulated Workforce and Remote Work Methods to Bolster Growth Implementation of BYOD Services by Companies to Boost Growth





Key Takeaways

Icreasing adoption of the CPaaS and APIs are expected to drive the growth of the unified communication as a service market 2023-2028

Integration of Unified Collaboration Tools with Programmable Capabilities is Emerging Trend

The increasing adoption of smart mobile devices, as well as advancements in collaboration tools, is enabling remote work and distributed workforce strategies.

UCaaS Market Size in North America was USD 9.92 Billion in 2020

Rising Usage of API-driven Programmable Communication to Aid Market Growth

Organization Size Analysis: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Segment to Grow Fueled by High IT Spending













Browse Complete Report Details:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/unified-communication-as-a-service-ucaas-market-101934





Drivers and Restraints

Approval of Circulated Workforce and Remote Work Methods to Bolster Growth

The rising implementation of smart mobile gadgets, as well as improvements in association tools, is empowering remote work and dispersed workforce tactics. Similarly, establishments are employing a ‘bring your own device' (BYOD) rule across their business facilities.

This approach is likely to help organizations to upsurge efficiency, refine internal interaction, and eradicate additional prices. This is expected to eventually bolster the UCaaS Market growth during the forecast period.

Implementation of BYOD Services by Companies to Boost Growth. Nowadays, many companies are putting forward the bring your own devices (BYOD) services for their employees. It is set to aid these companies in improving collaboration, increasing productivity, strengthening communication channels between employees, and cutting costs.

The service enables employees to get access to the corporate network via their own devices. Employees can connect their devices, such as smartphones, laptops, PCs, and notebooks into the network of a particular company that they are a part of.

Additionally, several businesses are offering the feature of mobility solutions to enhance consumer satisfaction with faster service and response, as well as to manage business continuity. Besides, mobility solutions help the employees in being in touch with their colleagues, partners, and consumers.

The increasing adoption of tablets and smartphones, coupled with the persistent development of 5G infrastructure, are expected to propel the UCaaS Market growth during the forthcoming period.

Segmentation

On the basis of components, the market is classified as telephony, unified messaging, collaboration platform, conferencing, and reporting & analytics. Among these, the telephony segment is expected to hold the maximum share in the market.

By delivery model, the UCaaS Market is bifurcated into managed services and hosted/ cloud services.

In terms of the organization size, the market is branched into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

Based on vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, IT-enabled services (ITeS), education, retail and consumer goods, government and defence, healthcare, others.

Geographically, the market is segregated across five major regions: North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/unified-communication-as-a-service-ucaas-market-101934





Regional Insights

North America to Lead Stoked by Adoption of Video and Audio Conferencing

North America is holding a major UCaaS Market share, owing to the implementation of innovative business communication services. End-use enterprises across this region have embraced services such as chat, video & audio conferencing, voice, mails, and others as an incorporated portion of their procedures. The region generated USD 9.92 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue.

Europe is estimated to display reasonable growth during the forecast period. The growth is owing to the implementation of communications gears, utilization of pay-per-use model, surging movement trends, and others throughout the education and healthcare sector.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this region is owing to the rising demand for internet-grounded interaction services across small-scale and medium-scale enterprises.

List of Key Players Covered in the UCaaS Market Report

RingCentral, Inc. (California, U.S.)

ALE International (Boulogne-Billancourt, France)

Sify Technologies, Ltd (Chennai, India)

Tata Communications, Ltd. (Maharashtra, India)

Verizon Communication, Inc (New York, U.S.)

Genesys (California, U.S.)

Metaswitch Networks Ltd (London Borough of Enfield, U.K.)

Mitel Networks Corporation (Ottawa, Canada)

Polycon, Inc. (California ‎, U.S.)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (California, U.S.)





Quick Buy – UCaaS Market Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101934





Table of Content

Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players Overview Offerings/Business Segments Key Details Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (USD) Telephony Unified Messaging Collaboration Platforms Conferencing Others By Delivery Model (USD) Managed Services Hosted/Cloud Services By Organization Size (USD) Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By Vertical (USD) Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecommunications IT-enabled Services (ITeS) Education Retail and Consumer Goods Government and Defense Healthcare Others By Region (USD) North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (USD) Telephony Unified Messaging Collaboration Platforms Conferencing Others By Delivery Model (USD) Managed Services Hosted/Cloud Services By Organization Size (USD) Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By Vertical (USD) Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecommunications IT-enabled Services (ITeS) Education Retail and Consumer Goods Government and Defense Healthcare Others By Country (USD) United States Canada



TOC Continued….





FAQ's

How big is the UCaaS market?

UCaaS Market size to reach USD 69.93 billion in 2028.

How fast is the UCaaS market growing?

The UCaaS market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, 2021-2028





Related Reports:

Unified Communication Market Size, Industry Share, Trends 2023-2028

Team Collaboration Software Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2028

Everything as a service Market Size, Share & Growth by 2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245