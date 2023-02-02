Boat Rental Market Worth USD 280.02 Million by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest report published by Fortune Business Insights, the global boat rental market size was valued USD 97.97 million in 2020, and the market is forecast to grow worth USD 280.02 million by 2028, at CAGR of 15.70% during forecast period. Increasing growth of marine tourism, development of technologically advanced boats and the introduction of new rental models are also driving the market. to boost the market growth during forecast period.

As per our analysts, OEMs are sturdily creating high-performance boats to meet the rising demand for water sports activities. Moreover, boat rental companies are presenting suitable bookings utilizing mobile applications as well as online platforms. Consequently, the market is anticipated to attain momentum in the upcoming period.







Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/boat-rental-market-105068









Key Takeaways:



Europe stood at USD 36.39 million in 2020. The region is expected to dominate the global boat rental market due to numerous tourist destinations.

The growing popularity of water sports, fishing, and marine tourism in India, Japan, Malaysia, China, and Australia creates significant boat sports opportunities.

Up to 20 feet Segment is expected to hold the Largest Market Share

High Cost of Boats and Higher Taxation on renting Boats May Restrain Market Growth

Increasing growth of Marine Tourism is anticipated to Propel Market Growth

Direct Consumer to Owner Rentals Surge with Relaxations in COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Orders

Drivers & Restraints-

Boat Rental Management Software to Ease Operations to Fuel Boat Rental Market Growth

Boat rental management software is a competing aspect among competitors. Rent Rabbit is an online boat hiring management application, which counts performance by reviewing bookings in the shape of records and aids to personalize the rental reservation method. These companies are enabling customers of user-friendly mobile apps, which aid business owners to administer functioning on the go. Instantaneous booking features are popular in mobile apps. Precise understandings and statistics about bookings and reservations gained via data science and machine learning are assisting companies to enhance their business network.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/boat-rental-market-105068





Competitive Landscape

Ground breaking Product Launch by Vital Players to Reinforce Market Growth

The important players embrace numerous tactics to spur their position in the market as dominating companies. One such pivotal tactic is obtaining companies to encourage the brand value among users. Another crucial strategy is intermittently launching pioneering products with meticulous examination of the market and its target audience.

Segments-

Propulsion Type, Boat Size, Boat Class, and Region are Studied

On the basis of propulsion type, the market is divided into fuel powered, sail boat, and electric boat. The fuel-powered segment holds the biggest share globally and is anticipated to retain it throughout the forecast period.

By boat size, the market is divided into up to 20 feet, 21 to 35 feet, and above 36 to 50 feet.

In terms of boat class, the market is further classified into luxury, sports, and entry.

Geographically, the global market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation By Propulsion Type Fuel Powered

Sail Boat

Electric Boats By Boat Size Up to 20 feet

21 to 35 feet

Above 36 to 50 feet By Boat Class Luxury

Sports

Entry

































Regional Insights-

Europe stood at USD 36.39 million in 2020. The region is predicted to lead the global market owing to various tourist destinations. This region held the largest boat rental market share in 2020.

Asia Pacific is estimated to display the highest CAGR during the mentioned period. A considerable aspect boosting the growth of this region is the augmented population in China and India, which is responsible for over 38% of the global population.

North America grasps the third-largest position in the market owing to various cruising destinations approved with a different coastline.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/boat-rental-market-105068





A list of prominent Boat Rental manufacturers operating in the global market:

GetMyBoat (San Francisco, U.S.)

Groupe Beneteau (Croix-de-Vie, France)

Boatsetter (Florida, U.S.)

Globesailor (Paris, France)

Click&Boat (Paris, France)

Zizoo (Berlin, Germany)

Nautal (Barcelona, Spain)

Sailo (Greater New York, U.S.)

Incrediblue (London, U.K.)

Boatjump (Valencia, Spain)

Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Distribution Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Vendor Landscape

Impact of COVID-19

Global Boat Rental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion Type

Fuel Powered

Sail Boat

Electric Boat Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Boat Class

Luxury

Sports

Entry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Boat Size

Up to 20 feet

21 to 35 feet

36 to 50 feet Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America Boat Rental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Propulsion Type

Fuel Powered

Sail Boat

Electric Boat Market Analysis – By Boat Class

Luxury

Sports

Entry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Boat Size

Up to 20 feet

21 to 35 feet

36 to 50 feet Market Analysis – By Country (Value)

U.S.

By Boat Class

Canada

By Boat Class

Mexico

By Boat Class

Europe Boat Rental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Propulsion Type

Fuel Powered

Sail Boat

Electric Boat Market Analysis – By Boat Class

Luxury

Sports

Entry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Boat Size

Up to 20 feet

21 to 35 feet

36 to 50 feet Market Analysis – By Country (Value)

U.K.

By Boat Class

Germany

By Boat Class

France

By Boat Class

Rest of Europe

By Boat Class

Asia Pacific Boat Rental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Propulsion Type

Fuel Powered

Sail Boat

Electric Boat Market Analysis – By Boat Class

Luxury

Sports

Entry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Boat Size

Up to 20 feet

21 to 35 feet

36 to 50 feet Market Analysis – By Country (Value)

China

By Boat Class

Japan

By Boat Class

India

By Boat Class

Rest of Asia Pacific

By Boat Class

Rest of the World Boat Rental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Propulsion Type

9.2.1 Fuel Powered

Sail Boat

Electric Boat Market Analysis – By Boat Class

Luxury

Sports

Entry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Boat Size

Up to 20 feet

21 to 35 feet

36 to 50 feet

Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments Global Market Share Analysis (2020) Competition Dashboard Comparative Analysis – Major Players Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

GetMyBoat (San Francisco, USA)

Groupe Beneteau (Croix-de-Vie, France)

Boatsetter (Florida, USA)

Globesailor (Paris, France)

Click&Boat (Paris, France)

Zizoo (Berlin, Germany)

Nautal (Barcelona, Spain)

Sailo (Greater New York, USA)

Incrediblue (London, UK)

Boatjump (Valencia, Spain)





Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/boat-rental-market-105068

Explore Our Trending Reports of Automotive Market:

Small Boats Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Leisure Boat Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Electric Boat Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245