Detox Drinks Market to Reach USD 7.71 Billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.05% by 2022-2029

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global detox drinks market size was USD 4.88 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 5.11 billion in 2022 to USD 7.71 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.05% during the 2022-2029 period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, "Detox Drinks Market, 2022-2029."

Preferential Shift Toward Healthy Beverage Alternatives Boosted Product Sales



The spread of COVID-19 has forced governments to implement stringent lockdowns and social distancing norms. Industries were closed down which disrupted supply chain and logistics. Changes in individual perceptions and behavior are also responsible for the rising demand for detox drinks. Preferential shift toward a balanced diet and healthy drinks impacted product sales positively.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Suja Life LLC (U.S.)

Dr Stuart's Teas (U.K.)

Raw Generation Inc, (U.S.)

Pukka Herbs (U.K.)

Juice Generation (U.S.)

Yogi Juice Bar (U.S.)

Cooler Cleanse LLC (U.S.)

Purearth Life Ltd. (U.K.)

PUR Cold Pressed Juice (U.S.)

Akiva Love (India)

Detox Juices (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 6.05% 2029 Value Projection USD 7.71 Billion Base Year 2021 Detox Drinks Market Size in 2021 USD 4.88 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 210 Segments Covered By Drinks Type, By Distribution Channel, By Geography Detox Drinks Market Growth Drivers Increasing Popularity of Health and Wellness Products Among Consumers to Aid Market Proliferation

Segments:

Juice Concentrates Segment to Lead Due to Increased Product Availability and Consumption

As per drinks type, the market is split into juice concentrates, water infused, smoothies, tea & coffee, and others. Among these, the juice concentrates segment dominated the global market owing to widespread availability and consumption. The demand for drinks without sugar and artificial flavor additives is rising, which is also contributing to growth of this segment.

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Segment to Dominate Due to Presence of Wide Variety

Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online channels, and others. Among these, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment captured the largest market share in 2021. Hypermarkets have a wide variety of drinks under one roof, which makes them the ideal place for purchasing such drinks among consumers. The launch of new brands and bulk buying option will also attribute to the expansion of this segment.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report encompasses in-depth insights pertaining to growth stimulants and challenges affecting market trends over the forecast period. Moreover, the market is studied extensively by dividing it into segments and regions. Statistical data for each region is given as well. Also, the report includes a COVID-19 impact section that briefs readers about the effects of the pandemic on the global market, thus enabling informed decision making.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Popularity of Health and Wellness Products Among Consumers to Aid Market Proliferation

Health and wellness products are very popular among consumers due to their increasing health concerns. Traditional fruit and vegetable juices have a huge amount of sugar in them and are expensive which elevates the demand for healthy substitutes such as detox beverages. Favorable government policies such as levying sugar taxes on beverage and fruit juice companies escalate their price by 25%, which will also facilitate the global detox drinks market growth.

On the other hand, detox drinks manufacturers claim that consumption of these drinks results in weight loss, removal of toxins, and relief against various medical disorders. However, there is no scientific baking for these claims, which will hinder market augmentation.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Evolving Dietary Patterns of the Populace

Asia Pacific held the largest detox drinks market share in 2021 and was assessed at USD 2.03 billion in the same year due to changing dietary patterns and health benefits of detox drinks. The rising number of chronic illnesses and high taxes imposed on carbonated drinks propelled the market in this region.

North America is slated to record the highest CAGR in the forthcoming years owing to high demand for natural products that are safe for consumption.

Europe is expected to register steady growth owing to consumer demand for low calorie beverages that are nutritious for the body. Furthermore, the hectic lifestyle of individuals generates demand for portable detox drinks.

Competitive Landscape:

Product Launches by Industry Leaders to Elevate the Market

Leading players often make tactical moves such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations to boost product sales, garner larger revenues, and maximize profits. One such move is enhancing their product portfolio by launching new products.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Regulatory Analysis Technological Innovations in the Beverage Industry Recent Industry Developments – Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, & New Product Launches Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Detox Drinks Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Drinks Type Juice Concentrates Fruit Based Mixed Based Vegetable Based Water Infused Fruit Based Vegetable Based Mixed Based Smoothies Tea and Coffee Others By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Channel Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development:

July 2022: Tipco, a Thai-based beverage company introduced a new range of vegetable and herb-infused drinks such as curcumin-infused and finger root-infused drinks across Thailand. Both the products are rich in Vitamin C, which helps customers meet their daily intake requirements.

