Holocaust Film Inspires Indiana Town

Columbus, IN January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "The Ice Cream Man," a short film about the Holocaust starring Noah Emmerich ("The Americans," "The Walking Dead," "The Truman Show"), will be shot this March in Columbus, Indiana.



The film tells the true story of Ernst Cahn, a Jewish owner of an ice cream parlor in Amsterdam, who in 1941 was targeted by SS Lieutenant Klaus Barbie, the infamous "Butcher of Lyon." Cahn's actions led to “The February Strike,” the largest anti-Nazi protest during World War II.



"I couldn’t find an ice cream parlor that felt right in the Netherlands," says writer/director Robert Moniot. "Then I discovered these gorgeous pictures of Zaharakos on the Internet, and immediately cold-called Tony."



Tony Moravec, a prominent Columbus businessman, was impressed with Moniot and his award-winning screenplay. He donated the use of Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor, a treasured local landmark that Moravec had spent over two years renovating, and a significant part of the film's budget.



Moravec passed away suddenly last November, an event that shook everyone who knew him. Given the circumstances, Moniot feared that the film was doomed, unaware that Moravec, before he died, had quietly begun recruiting other donors and volunteers.



The project is halfway to its funding target, and the filmmakers are racing to raise the balance in time for the beginning of principal photography on March 13.



"We’re making a big period film on a really tight budget,” says Indianapolis-based producer Greg Malone. "We need volunteers to serve as extras, help with production, lend us their vehicles, sponsor meals for our cast and crew...and of course, someone writing us a check is always appreciated.” The film has non-profit status, so all donations, even in-kind, are a hundred percent tax deductible.



"'The Ice Cream Man' is a movie about standing up to evil," says Moniot. "Ernst Cahn paid the ultimate price for fighting back, and I think Tony was very moved by that part of the story."



The filmmaker sees a lot of similarities between Moravec and Cahn. "They both loved people, they both loved ice cream, and they both had a profound effect on the world," he says. "My job with this film is to honor their legacy."



To learn more about the project, volunteer, or make a 100% tax-deductible cash or in-kind donation, please contact Carol Frische at +1 (812) 378-1864 or at cfrische@blairex.com -- or visit https://theicecreamman.movie.



