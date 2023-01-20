Krush Brau Park Launches "Alice in Vunderland Immersive Experience"

Get ready to dive into a fantastical world of wonder and excitement at the Alice in Vunderland Experience starting January 28, 2023. This one-of-a-kind experience is perfect for families, couples, and anyone looking for a fun and unique way to celebrate special occasions or simply enjoy a delicious meal.

Kissimmee, FL January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Get ready to dive into a fantastical world of wonder and excitement at the Alice in Vunderland Experience starting January 28, 2023. This one-of-a-kind experience is perfect for families, couples, and anyone looking for a fun and unique way to celebrate special occasions or simply enjoy a delicious meal. Krush Brau Park is excited to announce the Mad Hatter Tea Party on Thursdays to Sundays, the White Rabbit Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, and a Queen of Hearts Galentine’s Soiree on Monday, February 13. Opening day is Saturday, January 28, 2023, and will run until March 26, 2023 – Thursdays to Sundays only. This is a limited time experience so “don’t be late for this very important date!”



For a truly immersive experience with the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts, guests can enjoy a family style display of tastes and passable eats accompanied by drink pairings at the Mad Hatter Tea Party. The Mad Hatter Tea Party will include cocktail tastings with unique and delicious cocktails such as “The Cheshire Cat,” “The Mad Hatter,” and “The White Rabbit.” Also offered is a wide selection of finger foods to include "Eat Me" cookies, tea sandwiches, "Drink Me" potion, a full dessert display and much more. The Mad Hatter Tea Party is $50 for the full experience, $30 for non-alcoholic dinner and $20 for children under 10.



The White Rabbit Brunch includes an all-you-can-eat ‘make-your-own’ waffle and parfait stations with eggs, sausage and more! Guests can add a little extra sparkle to their brunch with the mimosa flight or beer flights for an extra $20 or a Bloody Mary for $10.



Additionally, Krush Brau Park is excited to announce the Queen of Hearts Galentine’s Soiree on February 13, which will include a variety of themed cocktails, a dessert display, and a charcuterie table for $75 – adults 21+ only.



Seats are limited so purchase tickets now at https://krushbraupark.com/alice-experience and step through the looking glass into the magical world of Alice in Vunderland.



Hours:



Thursdays:



Mad Hatter Tea Party (4pm and 6pm seatings)



Fridays:



Mad Hatter Tea Party (4pm and 6pm seatings)



Saturdays:



White Rabbit Brunch (11am seatings)



Mad Hatter Tea Party (4pm and 6pm seatings)



Sundays:



White Rabbit Brunch (11am seatings)



Mad Hatter Tea Party (2pm and 4pm seatings)



About Krush Brau Park

A multicultural theme park located in Kissimmee, Fla., Krush Brau Park features: the World Event Center, an outdoor festival tent that hosts various international festivals like Oktoberfest, Holidays Around the World, Silvesterfest, Mardi Gras, SummerFest, and more; the Biergarten, a German-themed beer garden and restaurant coming soon; and World Adventure, a 13-country world adventure comprising container bars, eateries, children’s play area, petting zoo, animatronic animals and more slated for opening in late 2023. For more information, visit https://krushbraupark.com.

