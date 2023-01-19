The Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine and Southern Cross University of Australia Announce Collaboration

Toronto, Canada January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- International collaboration highlights reach and depth of naturopathic education around the world.



The Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM) and the National Centre for Naturopathic Medicine at Southern Cross University (SCU), Australia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that enables discussions regarding potential high-level areas of collaboration which may include research collaborations, academic exchanges of faculty and students, joint international projects, Masters and PhD pathways, interprofessional opportunities, continuing education and professional development.



“The global strategic partnership between the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine and Southern Cross University will allow for future growth and development opportunities,” says Dr. Rahim Karim, President and CEO of CCNM.



“CCNM is playing a key role in naturopathic education, research and clinical services as it continues to make a global impact.



“The Australian and Canadian naturopathic professions have been global leaders in advancing naturopathic research and education, and the two countries share a common commitment to universal health care, equity and diversity, not to mention having some of the highest public use and support of naturopathic medicine globally. These commonalities are a strong foundation for collaboration between our two institutions, and I can’t wait to see what this new relationship can bring,” added Professor Jon Wardle (PhD), Foundation Director of National Centre of Naturopathic Medicine at Southern Cross University.



About the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM)

The Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM), established in 1978, is Canada's premier, pan-Canadian academic institution for education and research in naturopathic medicine. CCNM has two campuses, one in Toronto and another in the Metro Vancouver area known as the Boucher Campus. Its graduates are eligible to write the licensing examinations for all regulated jurisdictions in Canada and the United States to become naturopathic doctors. Visit ccnm.edu for more information.



About Southern Cross University

Southern Cross University is a world-ranked university on Australia’s east coast, with main campuses at the Gold Coast, Northern Rivers-Lismore and Coffs Harbour. We are surrounded by ambitious students, amazing and dedicated colleagues and environments of stunning natural beauty. Find out more at scu.edu.au The National Centre for Naturopathic Medicine, at Southern Cross University is an internationally recognised centre of excellence and innovation in naturopathic medicine and health education, research and practice. We create, promote and advocate a strong culture of incorporating evidence-based science into healthcare education and clinical practice.

Contact Information:

Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine

Karamjit Singh, Manager, Marketing & Communications

416-498-1255 ext. 263

Contact via Email

https://ccnm.edu/

National Centre for Naturopathic Medicine

Karlyn Gibson, Communications Officer

T: +61 2 6620 3068

M: 0432 035 323

E: karlyn.major@scu.edu.au

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/877213



Press Release Distributed by PR.com