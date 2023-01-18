BDA Partners Announces Senior Hire in Hong Kong

New York, NY January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that Alexandra Yang has joined as a Managing Director in Hong Kong. Alexandra will expand and deepen BDA’s origination and coverage of Financial Sponsors in Asia.



She has more than 15 years’ experience in cross-border M&A and capital markets. Before joining BDA, she headed China Financial Sponsors Coverage at Deutsche Bank, and before that at Nomura, serving global and regional sponsor clients for a decade. Before that, Ms. Yang was a member of the Diversified Industrials Group at UBS, and the Corporate Finance Group at Deutsche Bank. Ms. Yang has advised clients such as Advent, Bain, Boyu, CITIC Capital / Trustar, CPE, DCP, FountainVest, Hillhouse, and MBK.



Paul DiGiacomo, Managing Partner, Head of Financial Sponsor Group at BDA, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Alexandra to the team to deepen our FSG coverage and execution capabilities across Asia. She joins a strong FSG team supported by industry and country experts, and her experience and relationships will help to deliver value for our clients globally.”



Alexandra holds a BSc degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. She is a native speaker in English and Mandarin.



About BDA Partners

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.



BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets. www.bdapartners.com

