1 Executive Coach Dr. Marshall Goldsmith Urges All CEOs to Read "Ignite Culture" Before It's Too Late

Goldsmith writes the Foreword and praises new book by Silicon Valley leader Margaret Graziano, which offers strategies to engage and inspire employees in a time of unprecedented workplace discontent.

Aptos, CA January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach and New York Times bestselling author minces no words in the Foreword to “Ignite Culture”: “This is the book every leader needs to read!”



“Ignite Culture,” released on January 18, 2023, was written by Margaret Graziano, recognized as one of Silicon Valley’s Top 100 Women Leaders. Written for CEOs and other high-level executives, the book is being billed as the ultimate guide to creating an organizational culture that inspires.



“A healthy, intentional, high-performance culture is a result of the leader’s ability to align, inspire and optimize their people to fulfill a noble cause,” Graziano explains in the book.



Goldsmith, with 40 years of experience in executive coaching lavishes praise on Graziano’s book in a thoughtful foreword. “Margaret is an expert in the field of culture change and development. Her work has helped thousands of people across companies heal trust, mend broken relationships, and create space for people to start working together more effectively. Her real stories and experiences combine with research to create an authentic and powerful resource,” he states.



The book arrives at a critical time. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, another 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in December 2022—compared to 42.1 million people that quit in 2019. A Pew Research Center study found that many decided to cut their loses due to terrible benefits, no advancement opportunities, and feeling disrespected at work.



“The average human being is exhausted, frustrated, and overwhelmed with the amount of work on their plate as compared to the time they have to get it done. The modern organization must intervene and make culture the priority if they want to attract, hire, retain and optimize the genius of high-quality employees,” Graziano writes.



“Ignite Culture” speaks directly, and bluntly, to the leader/reader. It takes them first through a journey of self-reflection, then moves to the team and breaks down the fundamentals of trust. The third section has them assess their organization’s health and helps them create a blueprint for lasting change.



“This book is the practical and actionable guide to transforming your organization—permanently,” writes Goldsmith.



“Ignite Culture: Empowering and Leading a Healthy, High-Performance Organization from the Inside Out” is available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover at all major online retailers, including Amazon.



About the Author

Recognized as one of Silicon Valley’s Top 100 Women Leaders, Margaret Graziano’s groundbreaking work is driven by her power to uncover and catalyze human potential. For over 25 years, she has been pioneering new methods of leadership training, organizational culture, and strategic people operations. The results are proven successes that have unlocked a wealth of talent, human spirit, and capacity in more than 25,000 people.



Margaret Graziano works with Bublish, whose mission is to empower entrepreneurial authors with the tools, resources, and programs they need to be successful in today’s competitive book marketplace.



More info:



Twitter - KeenMargo

LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/in/margaretgraziano

Instagram - Magigrazi

TikTok - KeenMagi

Facebook - Margaret Graziano, KeenAlignment

www.margaretgraziano.com

www.bublish.com

Contact Information:

Bublish

Kathy Meis

843-513-7337

Contact via Email

https://bublish.com

Margaret Graziano

info@keenalignment.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/877329



Press Release Distributed by PR.com