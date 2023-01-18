28 Women Execs in the Food Industry Earn Honors

28 women in the frozen and refrigerated foods industries are honored by their peers and the editors of Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer magazine.

Olathe, KS January 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer magazine is honoring 28 Frozen & Refrigerated Women Achieving Remarkable Distinction (FoRWARD).



Twenty-eight outstanding women executives are being recognized by Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer in its next issue, coming out on Feb. 1. Based on nominations by their industry peers and the magazine’s editorial staff, the FoRWARD awards honor Frozen & Refrigerated Women Achieving Remarkable Distinction (FoRWARD). Winners were selected for their top-notch professionalism, contributions to their companies and charitable outside activities.



Those being honored include: Gail Becker, founder and CEO, Caulipower; Elana Berusch, director of R&D, Lily’s Toaster Grills; Season Chavez, president, WiseChoice Foods; Angie Christos, senior VP, Tyson Foods; Tammy DeBoer, president, Harris Teeter; Sue Durfee, director of dairy and frozen foods, Tops Markets; Tina Floyd, incoming CEO, Hudsonville Ice Cream; Lindsey Hickey, CEO and owner, Simek’s; Risa Jenkins, senior category manager-independent merchandising, C&S Wholesalers; Dr. Anna Johnson, VP, corporate development, marketing and PMO, United States Cold Storage; Cathy Magistrelli, VP, dairy/frozen division, Wakefern Food Corp.; Debbie Radie, VP of operations, Boardman Foods; Cindy Rhodes, owner and founder, Cape Cod Select; Kerry Robb, marketing manager, NestFresh; Junea Rocha, co-founder and CMO, Brazi Bites; Asun Romero, director of supply chain management, Superior Foods International; Angela Rosenquist, chief growth officer and board director, InnovAsian; Becki Schultz, senior VP, organizational effectiveness, Bernatello’s; Joy Sgro, VP, merchandising and procurement, C&S Wholesalers; Shelley Simpson, president, J.B. Hunt Transport Services; Marcelle Smalley, senior business manager, Sovos Brands; Vivian Son, director of refrigerated foods, Grocery Outlet; Nicole Sopko, VP, Upton’s Naturals; Julia Stamberger, co-founder and CEO, the Planting Hope Co.; Elaine Thompson, sales executive, PMR Inc.; Poe Timmons, executive VP, COO and CFO, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams; Lauren Watkins, president, PuraVida Foods; and Julia Wells, VP, marketing services, Pictsweet.



Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer is the only trade journal 100% dedicated to frozen and refrigerated food executives in the supermarket, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing industries.



