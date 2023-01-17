Superior Grocers Announces Richard Wardwell as President & CEO

Santa Fe Springs, CA January 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Superior Grocers, one of Southern California’s largest independent supermarket chains currently operating 70 locations, is pleased to announce Richard Wardwell as President & CEO effective January 30, 2023.



Wardwell brings more than 40 years of grocery retail experience. He began his career as a courtesy clerk and continued to advance in his profession, experiencing the many ranks of the grocery industry. He was director of operations for SaveMart, VP of operations for Raley’s Food Source Division, and in 2014, became VP of operations for Superior Grocers. Wardwell held the roles of SVP of operations, COO, and his current role as President. In his new role as President & CEO, he will continue to oversee all aspects of the company.



“I am honored and humbled to serve as the next President & CEO,” says Richard Wardwell. “Very proud of what our team has been able to achieve during these exciting times. I will continue to encourage our leaders, team members and partners to achieve even greater success in providing quality, variety and value to our customers.”



Mimi Song will be stepping down from the CEO position and will remain Chairman of Superior Grocers.



“On behalf of Superior Grocers, I am proud to announce Rich as President & CEO,” said, Mimi Song, Chairman of Superior Grocers. “For over 8 years at Superior, he has proven to be a great leader with the vision to expand on the success Superior has built over the past 42 years. He is passionate about the industry and his relentless pursuit of excellence has positioned us for success. Under his leadership we acquired Numero Uno and I look forward to the next phase of growth and expansion.”



About Superior Grocers

Superior Grocers is one of the largest independently owned chain of grocery stores in Southern California. Superior began its operations in 1981 with one store and has experienced steady growth for over 42 years. It now operates 70 stores throughout Southern California and Central Valley. Aside from its wide assortment of grocery, produce, meat, bakery, frozen, deli, international foods & general merchandise products, Superior stores also offer a variety of freshly prepared products in the Bakery, Meat & Seafood, Service Deli and Hot Foods departments.



It prides itself in providing Superior Quality, Superior Variety and Superior Value to the communities that it serves. Superior Grocers is a strong community partner and continually supports programs that help bring a positive impact to its customers, including education, health awareness efforts and many local youth organizations and non-profit groups. For more information about Superior Grocers, please visit www.superiorgrocers.com.

