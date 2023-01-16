HomeSmart Opens a New Office in Chicago's Lakeview Neighborhood

HomeSmart is expanding into the City of Chicago. This is HomeSmart Connect's 2nd Chicago location - this space is in the Lakeview neighborhood. HomeSmart currently has 5 suburban locations and 2 in Chicago Proper - Edison Park & Lakeview. HomeSmart has plans for a 3rd Chicago location in West Town - coming February 2023

Chicago, IL January 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HomeSmart Broker-Owner, Bill Flemming, is opening a new Real Estate office on January 15, 2023 in Chicago’s Lakeview Neighborhood.



HomeSmart Connect has been operating in and around the Chicago area since 2014. Their agents serve the entire Chicago region including all of Cook, Lake, Kane, Mchenry & Dupage counties as well as most of southern Wisconsin.



Starting in January 2023, Homesmart Connects strategic plan included a primary focus on an increased presence in the City of Chicago with offices in Edison Park and now Lakeview. A lease in the West Town neighborhood has been signed as well and the office buildout has just begun (Expect to be open Feb. 28, 2023).



“At HomeSmart, we are stellar focused on supporting our agents - assuring they have speedy access to the support and tools required to bring first class ‘100%’ service to our customers & clients,” said Flemming. “The proprietary back office software offered at HomeSmart Connect allows agents an ease of access to marketing, support & transaction Management.”



The 100% broker model has expanded as agents are more cautiously watch their expenses and bottom line. The model allows brokers to retain a significantly higher portion of their commissions compared to more traditional brokerage models.



HomeSmart Connect has been growing at a record pace since 2014 and currently support more than 750 agents in and around the Greater Chicago area. In recent years, agents have seen a sizable shift from the traditional brokerage model, creating the need to for Homesmarts 100% Commission 100% Support model. Flemming’s agents are equipped with the latest tools, technology and training available. The new Lakeview office is in an amazing location with easy parking and simple access to the North side of the City. This ensures buyers and sellers are easily supported by our brokers to fulfill their ultimate real estate goals.



“Our goal for 2023 is to expand the presence of the HomeSmart model & brand. This year we are specifically focused on expanding within the city of Chicago,” said Flemming. “Aside from Lakeview & Edison Park - We will be adding a West Town branch in the coming months with other branches opening over the next few years.”



Flemming has been a Broker since 1986 and a Managing Broker since 1990. He remains a top-producing agent focused nearly 100% on the new construction market. His general business belief in opening HomeSmart was that if agents received the best compensation, they would have more money to spend toward marketing of the homes they list; therefore, commonly selling the home for a higher price as a result.



About HomeSmart:

HomeSmart Connect is part of the HomeSmart International network. HomeSmart is a revolutionary real estate enterprise powered by our proprietary end-to-end technology platform. We provide integrated real estate solutions to agents, brokerages, franchisees and, ultimately, the consumer. Our cloud-based platform empowers our users to succeed by providing a full suite of technology offerings covering nearly every aspect of the real estate transaction. Our business model has fueled our expansion to nearly 25,000 agents across over 200 offices and our footprint to 49 states, including 45 states in which we operate or are licensed to operate and four states in which we are contracted and expect to open.



