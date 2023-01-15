Autofarm (AUTO) is Securing $5M Investment to Research & Develop Artificial Intelligence on DeFi: AI-Fi

Sydney, Australia January 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Autofarm, a multi-chain DEX and yield aggregator protocol deployed on 19 EVM-compatible chains, and listed on top exchanges, has announced the research, development and integration of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies through the creation of AutoLabs, an in-house AI research division. The goal is to analyze real-world data dynamically and make autonomous decisions for optimal asset allocation across multiple blockchain networks.



In addition, Autofarm has announced it is securing a private investment of $5 million in January 2023 to aid in the development of new products and features such as automated investment strategies powered by AI/ML algorithms. These strategies aim to help users maximize returns in the fast-paced world of DeFi.



One technique that Autofarm plans to implement is the use of oracles to bridge on-chain and off-chain data, which will enable the platform to make data-driven decisions on asset allocation for maximum yield. Autofarm is also exploring the integration of AI/ML algorithms in its AutoFarm Vaults, a yield optimizer platform, to improve the yield optimization mechanism.



Furthermore, Autofarm intends to utilize AI/ML techniques to optimize liquidity pools on the DEX for enhanced trade execution, increasing scalability and reducing the risk of holding crypto assets. Automated investment strategies powered by AI/ML algorithms will also be introduced to help users maximize returns in the fast-paced world of DeFi.



Overall, the integration of AI and ML technologies into Autofarm, along with the $5 million investment, is a significant step forward for the DeFi space. The team at Autofarm is committed to researching and implementing AI/ML technology to provide users with the best yield farming experience possible and looks forward to continuing to create a more profitable and efficient yield farming ecosystem.

