COO Mark Crutcher Promoted to LDI CEO

Landscape Development, Inc. Board Chairman Gary Horton is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark J. Crutcher to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Mark Crutcher succeeds Gary Horton, who has held the CEO position since founding the company in 1983.

Mark joined Landscape Development, Inc. in 2016 as COO, driving the strategic direction of the company to remarkable growth, market diversification, and increased profitability. Process improvement and leadership development are Mark’s hallmark achievements during his tenure at LDI. Says Mr. Crutcher, “The best way to deliver ‘Peace of Mind’ service to our clients is to ensure we employ and develop the best talent in the industry.”



During Mark Crutcher’s COO tenure, LDI grew revenue from approximately $50 million in 2016 to $143 million in 2022. Employee count rose 700 hires to over 1,200 staff today.



Prior to joining Landscape Development, Mark served as Vice President at Valley Crest Companies for ten years, overseeing supply chain, fleet, and real estate throughout the United States. Prior to entering the landscape industry, Mark held executive positions in high-tech distribution and manufacturing.



“We are thrilled to have Mark succeeding Company Founder, Gary Horton in the CEO role,” Annie Wright, Marketing Director, exudes. “Mark is a proven leader at LDI. His enthusiastic leadership will multiply the success LDI achieved over our past 40 years. As CEO, Mark will ensure the continuity of our culture, continued operational growth, enhanced opportunity for team members, and rock-solid peace of mind for our customers.”



About Landscape Development, Inc.



Founded in 1983, Landscape Development, Inc., is the industry-leading, integrated landscape services company based in California and serving the Western States. From site design, construction, landscape maintenance, and site protection, Landscape Development, Inc. provides uniquely personal, capable solutions for leading builders and landscape maintenance customers throughout California and the West.



