Celebrate Justice on Sunday January 15, 2023, with the 400 Years of African American History Commission

A one-hour virtual watch party will be hosted by the 400 YAAHC National Student Ambassadors Saniya Gay and Tybre Faw, at 3:45 pm EST. Guests may learn more information by visiting

Washigton, DC January 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 400 Years of African American History Commission (YAAHC), a federally appointed committee operating independently as established by the Secretary of the Department of the Interior and administered by the National Park Service, invites those interested to watch Justice Sunday Service Around the Clock on January 15, 2023. Programming will begin at 12 p.m. EST, hosted by acclaimed actor/producer Executive Director, Ms. Addie Richburg.



- Sec. Lonnie Bunch, Smithsonian Institute

- Courtney Cox, SNCC Legacy Project

- Kemba Smith, Kemba Smith Foundation

- Glenn Anton "Doc" Rivers, 400 YAAHC Mentor of the Year

- Bryan Stevenson, Founder of The Equal Justice Initiative

- Bishop Eugene Taylor Sutton, Episcopal Diocese of Maryland

- Dr. Kideste Yusef, Bethune Cookman University

- 70+ additional voices who maintain a commitment to service across industries, as well as music and spoken word



The 400 YAAHC recently awarded $150,000 in Network to Freedom grants to 26 existing and prospective listings in 10 states plus Washington, D.C., to document, preserve and interpret Underground Railroad history.



On December 2, 2022, the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL) presented its David P. Richardson, Jr. National Nation Builder Award to the 400 YAAHC at the 46th Annual Legislative Conference Gala Award Dinner in Las Vegas, Nevada as fighters for truth and justice.



The 400 YAAHC National Student Ambassadors Saniya Gay, the inaugural National Miss Juneteenth and Tybre Faw, a mentee of the late Congressman John Lewis will co-host a one-hour virtual watch party beginning at 3:45 p.m. EST, on Sunday, January 15, 2023, for Justice Sunday Service Around the Clock. Guests may learn more information about the event by visiting www.400yaahc.gov.



About 400 Years of African American History Commission

The 400 Years of African American History Commission (400 YAAHC) is a federally appointed committee, operating independently as established by the Secretary of the Department of the Interior and administered by the National Park Service that develops and facilitates activities throughout the U.S. to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of Africans in the English Colonies at Point Comfort, VA in 1619, recognizes and highlights the resilience and contributions of African Americans, while simultaneously acknowledging the painful impact of slavery, racial discrimination and racism on our nation.

