One of Silicon Valley's Top 100 Influential Women in Business Sparks Culture Changes with New How-to; Available for Pre-Order

With passion and candor, Margaret Graziano has revolutionized the way business leaders approach corporate culture. Now, she's sharing her 20+ years of organizational and leadership experience in her new book, "Ignite Culture," available now for pre-order. Offering frank, game-changing advice grounded in real-world business experience, Graziano helps leaders build new cultures or mend broken ones. The result is sustainable, healthy, high-performance work environments where employees can thrive.

Aptos, CA January 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In 2022, Gallup estimates disengaged employees cost close to $8 trillion in lost productivity. On the flip side, happy employees can dramatically improve profits. This same Gallup poll reveals that businesses with engaged workers enjoy 23% higher profits.



“Ignite Culture: Empowering and Leading a Healthy, High-Performance Organization from the Inside Out” presents a roadmap for business leaders who want to crack the code of healthy high-performance. Author and corporate culture leader Margaret Graziano has witnessed far too many failed “culture initiatives.” With a mission to unleash the human spirit at work, she is expert at helping leaders create sustainable organizational change and growth with evidence-based tools and actionable strategies.



World-renowned executive coach Marshall Goldsmith believes so strongly in Graziano’s message and approach that he wrote the book’s foreword. “Margaret is an expert in the field of culture change and development,” Goldsmith writes. “Her work has helped thousands of people across companies heal trust, mend broken relationships, and create space for people to start working together more effectively. Her real stories and experiences combine with research to create an authentic and powerful resource. This is the book every leader needs to read!"



In “Ignite Culture,” leaders can learn about the foundational individual, team, and organizational work that can shape positive behaviors and ultimately drive business breakthroughs and sustainable growth. Through intentional steps, Graziano guides upper management through a thought-provoking, personal and team development process designed to revolutionize the cultural underpinnings of any organization.



“Ignite Culture” is available now for pre-order in hardcover, paperback, and eBook through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iTunes, and other major book retailers and is distributed by Bublish, Inc.



About the author

Margaret “Magi” Graziano is a pioneer in the conscious leadership and cultural alignment movements. As the founder and CEO of Keen Alignment, named one of Inc.'s 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, Graziano has helped hundreds of companies build high-performance organizational cultures. With contagious energy and irrepressible candor, Graziano has established herself at the forefront of corporate coaching, leadership acceleration, and cultural transformation.



Recently named one of Silicon Valley’s Top 100 Influential Women in Business, Graziano brings 20 years of experience within human resources and corporate leadership. Presently, she leads the team at Keen Alignment, which empowers business leaders with the tools, skills, and resources they need to reshape their company culture, improve employee performance, and experience transformative change and growth.

