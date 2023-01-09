Kodster, LLC is Proud to Present Kodi Lee & Colin Hay's New Single, "Hello World"

Kodi Lee, golden buzzer recipient and AGT season 14 winner teams up with Colin Hay from the band, Men At Work, to give you "Hello World," a great, upbeat, positive song.

Las Vegas, NV January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kodster, LLC is so excited to share new music from Kodi Lee. Kodi Lee and Colin Hay released “Hello World” on January 2, 2023. This song is getting rave reviews and has been well received. This song is Kodi’s second original release, preceded by his first, “Miracle.” A lyric video of "Hello World" is coming soon.



Check out the song here: https://kodicolin.lnk.to/helloworld



Kodi Lee is one of only approximately 25 in the world today who possess his extraordinary abilities. Kodi's amazing gift lies within his musical expression, perfect pitch, and passion for all forms of music. Kodi has an audio photographic memory, in which he can recall music he hears after just one listen. An unbelievable gift in itself, but his musical expression and prowess top even that.



Born in Scotland, Colin Hay moved with his family as a teenager to Australia, where he first came to international fame with seminal ’80s hitmakers Men At Work. While the band would reach the heights of stardom—they took home a GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist and sold more than 30 million records worldwide on the strength of #1 singles like “Who Can It Be Now?” and “Down Under”—by 1985, they’d called it quits and gone their separate ways. Hay released his solo debut the following year and, over the course of the next three-and-a-half decades, went on to record twelve more critically acclaimed studio albums that would help establish him as one of his generation’s most hardworking and reliable craftsmen. Rolling Stone praised his “witty, hooky pop” tunes, while NPR’s World Café lauded his “distinctive voice,” and late night hosts from David Letterman and Craig Ferguson to Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have all welcomed him for performances.



"I have to say I was touched to be approached to help write and sing on a song called, 'Hello World,' co-written by Sal Spinelli and the extraordinary Kodi Lee. I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed writing and recording it.” -Colin Hay

Contact Information:

Kodster, LLC

Brenda Brown

702-882-0502

Contact via Email

https://www.kodileerocks.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/876661



Press Release Distributed by PR.com