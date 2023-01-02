Jagmohan Kalra, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Bethpage, NY January 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of board-certified hematologist-oncologist Jagmohan Kalra, MD. She will practice at 1055 Stewart Ave., Bethpage, NY 11714.



“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Kalra to NYCBS,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “We look forward to offering our patients the special care Dr. Kalra will bring to our group.”



Dr. Kalra is committed to providing the best care to her patients and spreading happiness to others. Her mission is to help others, having been inspired to pursue medicine at the age of six.



After graduating with an MBBS degree from India, Dr. Kalra came to the USA and completed her residency and Hematology-Oncology Fellowship at Long Island Jewish Hospital. Dr. Kalra was the physician in charge of oncology at Queens General Hospital, training fellows, and supervising all activities. She was also in charge of the cancer program and cancer committee. She became the Director of the Inpatient Oncology Unit at Long Island Jewish Hospital for two years. Then she went into private practice and has cared for patients for the past 25 years.



“I’m very excited to join NYCBS,” Dr. Kalra said. “NYCBS is very organized and geared towards taking great care of patients with wonderful staff.”



To make an appointment with Dr. Kalra, please call 718-732-4049.



About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.

Contact Information:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Sarah Gould, Communications Director

631-574-8360

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/876211



Press Release Distributed by PR.com