MURAL HEALTH AND LEDGER RUN PARTNER TO STREAMLINE CLINICAL BUSINESS OPERATIONS

Leading life science technology companies create integrated software solution to simplify clinical research activities and improve operational processes

BERWYN, Pa. and TIBURON, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL HEALTH, a clinical trials technology company that improves the patient and caregiver experience in order to improve enrollment rates, participant retention, and increase protocol compliance and LEDGER RUN, an innovative technology company focused on optimizing clinical operations, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, Mural Health's Mural Link™ platform and Ledger Run's unique ClinRun™ platform work together to improve clinical operations and materially improve the efficiency, and outcomes, of global clinical trials.

Mural Health's CEO and Founder, Sam Whitaker has had tremendous success developing software solutions that deliver great clinical trial experiences to participants. "Through our Mural Link Platform, we have introduced a next generation payments platform that drives strategic value to the study by genuinely making the participant's experience easier. The platform also integrates with other eClinical systems to drive value in the recruitment funnel and in the remote collection of patient data. By eliminating the requirement of distributing physical debit cards, we are also able to deploy novel operational models that are especially relevant in DCT operational formats" said Sam, "We are excited to partner with a company creating complementary, next generation software to provide a broader set of functions to our mutual customers."

"The industry is facing increasingly complex study designs, new challenges of remote and hybrid trials and additional nuances of global, multi-cycle-multi-arm studies. The partnership creates an integrated solution to meet these challenges and provide a more attractive solution to the market through a broader set of capabilities," said Gary Lubin, Chief Executive Officer, Ledger Run. "Our site activation and payment capabilities, along with Mural Health's participant payment and engagement platform, will make it easier for our customers to manage their clinical trial business operations."

Whitaker added, "I am excited to see our companies working together to deliver a market leading and comprehensive payments platform. Furthermore, this is another step forward in our collective efforts to improve patients' and investigators' lives and, consequently, improving the drug development process."

About Mural Health

Mural Health is a next-generation participant management platform. The Company's Mural Link technology platform is designed to make it easier to participate in clinical trials, thereby improving study operation and the quality of clinical data sets. Mural Link offers next-generation participant payment technology that gives participants the power to choose how they receive payment, eliminates predatory fees related to prepaid debit cards, introduces functionality to help patients arrive at site visits (without incurring a cash expense), empowers communication between participants and site personnel, and captures participant data to predict individuals who are likely to drop-out. The Mural Link platform can be easily deployed to positively improves participant retention and engagement, increases protocol compliance, and increases enrollment rates. Please reach out to us to learn more about or capabilities, www.muralhealth.com or general@muralhealth.com.

About Ledger Run

Ledger Run is transforming the clinical trial business operations process through an innovative suite of trial management solutions. Ledger Run's next-generation software suite, ClinRun™, makes it easy to activate and pay sites. The ClinRun platform of budgeting, contracting, payments, and forecasting automates manual tasks, reduces errors, and speeds cycle times while promoting engagement with investigator sites. ClinRun is simple to implement and can manage the most complex studies. For more information, please visit us at www.ledgerrun.com or contact Zach.Hector@ledgerrun.com

