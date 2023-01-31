AerCap Celebrates the Delivery of its 50th 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") AER has announced it has taken delivery of its 50th 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF). The aircraft conversion was completed at COOPESA, a leading MRO provider with expertise in aircraft modifications and conversions. The aircraft was redelivered to GOL Linhas Aéreas, who will operate the aircraft on behalf of a Latin-American e-commerce company, as part of the growth strategy and logistics solution of GOLLOG, Gol's logistics business unit.

In 2016, AerCap Cargo was the launch customer of the Boeing 737-800BCF and took delivery of its first aircraft in April 2018.

"We are delighted to celebrate this milestone delivery with our partners at Boeing and our longstanding customer, GOL. Since the program launched in 2016, we have seen unprecedented demand for express air cargo from e-commerce retail businesses," said Rich Greener, the Head of AerCap Cargo. "Today, the 737-800BCF is one of the most in-demand narrowbody freighter aircraft in the industry, thanks to its versatility and reliability, making it the perfect choice for express air cargo and e-commerce networks."

"We thank AerCap Cargo for their early confidence in the 737-800BCF, and congratulate them on this milestone," said Kate Schaefer, vice president of Boeing's Commercial Modifications, Engineering & Specialty Products business. "The BCF team has navigated global challenges during the past few years and truly pulled together to deliver this 50th 737-800BCF for AerCap. It is a testament to the ongoing commitment to our customers' success."

AerCap Cargo has more than 25 years' experience in freighter leasing including Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversions, with more than 100 successful conversions. AerCap Cargo 737-800BCF customers include West Atlantic Group, Amazon Air, GOL, JD.com, Kargo Xpress, ASL and Longhao Airlines.

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Dubai, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

