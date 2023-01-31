Celebrating 10 Years of TalenTeam and SAP SuccessFactors Partnership

TalenTeam today announces the tenth anniversary of the company's founding

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year TalenTeam, SAP Gold Partner and Human Experience Management specialist, celebrates its 10-year anniversary – a significant milestone, highlighting the dedication and a high level of expertise and a deep knowledge of SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

TalenTeam was founded in 2013 by Managing Director Sandeep Nahata. The founder had advanced recognition of the impact technology brings to Human Capital Management and became a trusted SAP partner to help organisations through SAP SuccessFactors. TalenTeam has since expanded its offerings to include custom applications and extensions to fulfil business requirements, enhance clients' application portfolio with smart business services and leading-edge technologies like machine learning, AI and predictive analytics.

In its first decade, TalenTeam has established a strong track record of completing over 600 SAP SuccessFactors digital transformation projects for their clients in 160 countries, developed award-winning applications, and helped over 100 organisations in all sectors, geographies, and sizes to deliver exceptional digital solutions that simplify HR and transform the employee experience. TalenTeam is also celebrating the status of the highest rated SAP SuccessFactors partner!

"Placing people at the company's heart is no longer just the absolute thing to do, but it is crucial and of utmost necessity to transforming workplaces for better. TalenTeam's vision is to help organisations enhance innovation, increase agility, and deliver better employee experiences that deepen workforce engagement", said Sandeep Nahata. "As we celebrate this important milestone, I am even more enthusiastic about the many opportunities we have to contribute to a digital workplace transformation."

This milestone is a testament to TalenTeam's commitment to delivering high-quality services and continuously improving its offerings to meet the changing needs of its customers. To learn more about TalenTeam, visit www.talenteam.com.

